So you’re moving – or contemplating moving – from Android to iPhone. The good news is, it isn’t the hugely disruptive leap that it used to be.

With a little help from Apple’s welcoming set-up process and its Move to iOS app, you can now copy contacts, message history, photos, files, settings, accounts and bookmarks from Android to iPhone in one fell swoop.

Here’s how to switch from Android to iPhone.

Note that the first four steps run through the initial set-up of your iPhone, but the real trick starts with the Apps & Data screen at step 5.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but this method will work on any iPhone.

We used the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, but this method will work with any Android device.

The Short Version

Turn on new iPhone

Start iOS set-up

Add Wi-Fi and password

Data & Privacy and Face ID

Apps & Data

Download Move to iOS

Set up Move to iOS

Enter code

Connect your devices

Pick and transfer content

Step

1 Turn on new iPhone Turn on your new or wiped iPhone. You should be greeted by the Hello screen. Then swipe up to start the set-up process and select your language and country or region. On the ensuing Quick Start screen, tap Set Up Manually. Step

2 Add Wi-Fi and password Add a Wi-Fi network and input a password as directed. Press Next, then wait for the initial set-up phase to complete. Step

3 Data & Privacy and Face ID Continue on to the Data & Privacy screen, then click Continue and Set up Face ID, followed by adding a passcode. Step

4 Apps & Data At the Apps & Data screen, tap Move Data from Android. Step

5 Download Move to iOS On your Android device, open the Google Play Store and download Apple’s Move to iOS app. Step

6 Set up Move to iOS Open the Move to iOS app on your Android device and tap Continue. Agree to the Terms and Conditions, then hit Continue on the Find Your Code screen. Step

7 Enter code Back on your iPhone, tap Continue. Note the code that appears and enter it on your Android device. Step

8 Connect your devices Your two devices will now form a temporary Wi-Fi connection. Tap Connect on your Android device when asked. Step

9 Pick and transfer content On your Android device, select the content that you’d like to transfer (text messages, bookmarks etc.) and tap Continue. Leave both devices alone and close to one another until both indicate that they have completed the transfer.



Now continue with the iPhone set-up process.