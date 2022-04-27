 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to switch from Android to iPhone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

So you’re moving – or contemplating moving – from Android to iPhone. The good news is, it isn’t the hugely disruptive leap that it used to be.

With a little help from Apple’s welcoming set-up process and its Move to iOS app, you can now copy contacts, message history, photos, files, settings, accounts and bookmarks from Android to iPhone in one fell swoop.

Here’s how to switch from Android to iPhone.

Note that the first four steps run through the initial set-up of your iPhone, but the real trick starts with the Apps & Data screen at step 5.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Turn on new iPhone
  • Start iOS set-up
  • Add Wi-Fi and password
  • Data & Privacy and Face ID
  • Apps & Data
  • Download Move to iOS
  • Set up Move to iOS
  • Enter code
  • Connect your devices
  • Pick and transfer content

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on new iPhone

    Turn on your new or wiped iPhone. You should be greeted by the Hello screen. Then swipe up to start the set-up process and select your language and country or region. On the ensuing Quick Start screen, tap Set Up Manually.iPhone set up Hello

  2. Step
    2

    Add Wi-Fi and password

    Add a Wi-Fi network and input a password as directed. Press Next, then wait for the initial set-up phase to complete.iPhone Choose a Wi-Fi network

  3. Step
    3

    Data & Privacy and Face ID

    Continue on to the Data & Privacy screen, then click Continue and Set up Face ID, followed by adding a passcode.Face ID Create passcode

  4. Step
    4

    Apps & Data

    At the Apps & Data screen, tap Move Data from Android.

  5. Step
    5

    Download Move to iOS

    On your Android device, open the Google Play Store and download Apple’s Move to iOS app.Android move to iOS

  6. Step
    6

    Set up Move to iOS

    Open the Move to iOS app on your Android device and tap Continue. Agree to the Terms and Conditions, then hit Continue on the Find Your Code screen.iPhone Android Move to iOS

  7. Step
    7

    Enter code

    Back on your iPhone, tap Continue. Note the code that appears and enter it on your Android device.iPhone Android Enter One-Time code

  8. Step
    8

    Connect your devices

    Your two devices will now form a temporary Wi-Fi connection. Tap Connect on your Android device when asked.move from android to iOS

  9. Step
    9

    Pick and transfer content

    On your Android device, select the content that you’d like to transfer (text messages, bookmarks etc.) and tap Continue. Leave both devices alone and close to one another until both indicate that they have completed the transfer.

    Now continue with the iPhone set-up process.iOS to Android Transfer Data

Troubleshooting

Why isn’t this working on my devices?

You might not have enough power in either device, so plug them in. Also check that there are no Android process (like Smart Network Switch) are active.

What if I need to transfer data from an iPhone to another iPhone?

Follow out How to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone guide.

You might like…

How to create an Apple ID

How to create an Apple ID

Jon Mundy 4 weeks ago
How to set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone with iOS 15.4

How to set up Face ID with a Mask on an iPhone with iOS 15.4

Chris Smith 1 month ago
How to factory reset and restore an iPhone

How to factory reset and restore an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.