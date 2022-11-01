How to open Nvidia Control Panel

The Nvidia Control Panel is a crucial piece of software for anyone that is using an Nvidia GPU. It comes with a plethora of sliders and checkboxes that allow users to get the most out of their graphics card.

Users can set a balance between performance and quality, or even choose whether you want your PC using your integrated or discrete GPU.

Thankfully, opening up Nvidia Control Panel is blissfully easy, and won’t take more than a few steps. There’s no need to download the Nvidia Control Panel either, as it should automatically be installed when you download Nvidia graphics drivers via the likes of GeForce Experience.

To find out how to easily open up Nvidia Control Panel, make sure you read on.

What you’ll need:

A desktop/laptop with an Nvidia GPU

The Short Version

Right-click the Windows desktop Click Show More Options Click Nvidia Control Panel Click Accept Use Nvidia Control Panel