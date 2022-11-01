 large image

How to open Nvidia Control Panel

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Nvidia Control Panel is a crucial piece of software for anyone that is using an Nvidia GPU. It comes with a plethora of sliders and checkboxes that allow users to get the most out of their graphics card.

Users can set a balance between performance and quality, or even choose whether you want your PC using your integrated or discrete GPU.

Thankfully, opening up Nvidia Control Panel is blissfully easy, and won’t take more than a few steps. There’s no need to download the Nvidia Control Panel either, as it should automatically be installed when you download Nvidia graphics drivers via the likes of GeForce Experience.

To find out how to easily open up Nvidia Control Panel, make sure you read on.

What you’ll need: 

  • A desktop/laptop with an Nvidia GPU

The Short Version 

  1. Right-click the Windows desktop
  2. Click Show More Options
  3. Click Nvidia Control Panel
  4. Click Accept
  5. Use Nvidia Control Panel

  1. Step
    1

    Right-click the Windows desktop

    Right-click on the Windows desktop to begin the process. Open up Nvidia Control Panel

  2. Step
    2

    Click Show More Options

    You may not need to do this step if you’re using Windows 10 instead of Windows 11.

  3. Step
    3

    Click Nvidia Control Panel

    Click on the Nvidia Control Panel to open the software.Medium icons

  4. Step
    4

    Click Accept

    You may be presented with a pop-up. Click on the button called Accept and Continue. Click Accept and Continue

  5. Step
    5

    Use Nvidia Control Panel

    The Nvidia Control Panel should open, enabling you to dive into your chosen settings.Use Nvidia Control Panel

Troubleshooting

Can I use Nvidia Control Panel on a device without an Nvidia GPU?

No, if you have a laptop/desktop that does not house an Nvidia GPU, a pop-up will appear claiming that it cannot identify a supported GPU and it will not open.

Do I need to download Nvidia Control Panel?

No, it should come packaged with your Nvidia GPU driver, so you may not need to download it to get started.

