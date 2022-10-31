How to record video with Nvidia Shadowplay

Here is the simplest way to record your gameplay using Nvidia Shadowplay.

Nvidia Shadowplay is a video recording feature that’s available through GeForce Experience. In this article, we’re going to be showing users how they can easily record gameplay using Nvidia Shadowplay, so they can share all their best gaming moments with friends and other people in the gaming community.

Read on to find out how you can record gameplay in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A PC/laptop with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 or higher

Installation of GeForce Experience

The Short Version

Open up the Nvidia GeForce Experience app Click the Settings cog Make sure the In-Game Overlay toggle is activated Boot up your game Press Alt+Z on the keyboard Click record, then start