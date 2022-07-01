 large image

How to change the colour of an object in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Need to change the colour of something in Photoshop? Look no further – we’ve put together this step-by-step guide to teach you how to do it. 

Whether you’re tweaking the colour of some text, turning a grey sky into a blue one or testing out a new hair colour, here’s how to change the colour of an object in Photoshop. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A computer with Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your image in Photoshop 
  2. Create a mask where you want to change the colour 
  3. Make an adjustment layer and choose Solid Colour 
  4. Pick a new colour for your object
  5. Change the blending mode to Colour 
  6. Create another adjustment layer for Levels 
  7. Play around with the levels in the Properties tab until you’re happy with the new image

  1. Step
    1

    Open your image in Photoshop.

    This can be any image you want. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Select your object

    You can use the Object Selection tool on the left hand side to do this. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Click the Create New Group icon

    This will prevent you from having to mask multiple layer masks. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Click the Add Layer Mask icon

    This will create a layer mask from your selection, meaning only the parts you’ve selected will change colour. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Click the Adjustment Layer icon

    Make sure you’ve clicked on the mask layer first. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  6. Step
    6

    Choose Solid Colour

    This will trigger a pop-up window. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  7. Step
    7

    Choose your new colour and click OK

    You’ll also be able to see the new colour previewed on your object. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  8. Step
    8

    Change the blending mode to Colour

    To open the blending mode menu click where is says Normal in the layers tab. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  9. Step
    9

    Create another Adjustment Layer

    The Colour blending mode will set the hue and saturation, but you still need to adjust the brightness. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  10. Step
    10

    Click Levels

    This will allow you to edit the brightness and make your colour look more natural. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  11. Step
    11

    Move the Levels layer to below the colour

    You can do this by clicking and dragging the layer down. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  12. Step
    12

    Click Properties

    This will likely be on the right hand side of your screen. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

  13. Step
    13

    Drag the sliders until you’re happy with the new colour

    The white slider effects the brightness, while the grey one controls contrast. how to change the colour of an object in photoshop

FAQs

Can I edit the mask?

If the Object Selection tool has missed some spots or the edges don’t look seamless, you can always make adjustments to the mask.

Simply select the mask, click on the Properties tab, scroll down and click Select and Mask. Here you can use the brushes on the left to add and remove details and soften the edges of your mask.

What alternatives are there to the Object Selection tool?

If you don’t want to use the Object Selection tool, you can also use the Magic Wand tool or the Lasso to create your mask.

