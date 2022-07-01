Need to change the colour of something in Photoshop? Look no further – we’ve put together this step-by-step guide to teach you how to do it.

Whether you’re tweaking the colour of some text, turning a grey sky into a blue one or testing out a new hair colour, here’s how to change the colour of an object in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

A computer with Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Create a mask where you want to change the colour Make an adjustment layer and choose Solid Colour Pick a new colour for your object Change the blending mode to Colour Create another adjustment layer for Levels Play around with the levels in the Properties tab until you’re happy with the new image

How to change the colour of an object in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop. This can be any image you want. Step

2 Select your object You can use the Object Selection tool on the left hand side to do this. Step

3 Click the Create New Group icon This will prevent you from having to mask multiple layer masks. Step

4 Click the Add Layer Mask icon This will create a layer mask from your selection, meaning only the parts you’ve selected will change colour. Step

5 Click the Adjustment Layer icon Make sure you’ve clicked on the mask layer first. Step

6 Choose Solid Colour This will trigger a pop-up window. Step

7 Choose your new colour and click OK You’ll also be able to see the new colour previewed on your object. Step

8 Change the blending mode to Colour To open the blending mode menu click where is says Normal in the layers tab. Step

9 Create another Adjustment Layer The Colour blending mode will set the hue and saturation, but you still need to adjust the brightness. Step

10 Click Levels This will allow you to edit the brightness and make your colour look more natural. Step

11 Move the Levels layer to below the colour You can do this by clicking and dragging the layer down. Step

12 Click Properties This will likely be on the right hand side of your screen. Step

13 Drag the sliders until you’re happy with the new colour The white slider effects the brightness, while the grey one controls contrast.