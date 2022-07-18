The spot healing brush is one of the fastest and easiest ways to remove small marks and blemishes from your photos. Here’s how to use it.

The spot healing brush is an essential Photoshop tool for anyone who likes to retouch their images.

Much like the larger healing brush tool, the spot healing brush works by sampling the pixels next to the area you select and matching the texture, lighting, transparency and shading to remove the spot seamlessly. However, where the healing brush requires you to pick an area to sample from, the spot healing brush will automatically take a sample from the surrounding area.

This makes it ideal for healing small imperfections on more uniform backgrounds, like skin, clothes and plain walls.

Read on to discover where you can find the spot healing brush in Photoshop, along with how to use it to remove marks from your images.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Select the spot healing brush Adjust the size, hardness and spacing of the brush Click or drag over the mark on your image

How to use the spot healing brush in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop This can be any photo with a mark you want to remove. For larger objects, try using the regular healing brush. Step

2 Click the spot healing brush If you can’t see it, right click in this spot in the tool bar and you should see it listed as an option. You can also use the search icon in the top right corner to look for the tool if you can’t find it anywhere. Step

3 Click the size of the brush to open the brush settings Here you can adjust the size, hardness and spacing of the brush to fit your area you want to heal. Step

4 Click on the mark to heal it You can also click and drag to heal larger spots.