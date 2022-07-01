We’ve already covered how to remove a background from an image in Photoshop, but what if you want to replace it with a completely different one?

Follow this guide to learn how to Photoshop your images to make it look like you’re somewhere else, whether that’s a far away country, fifty feet underwater or floating through space.

You can also scroll down to the FAQs section at the bottom of the page to discover how to make your subject fit better with its new background in just a couple of clicks.

What you’ll need:

A computer with Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open your image in Photoshop Right click on the layer and choose Layer From Background to unlock it Open Properties and click Remove Background Make any desired adjustments to the mask Upload your new background Drag the new background layer behind your subject

How to change a background in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop This is the image with the subject you want to keep and the background getting replaced. Step

2 Right-click on the image layer This should be in the bottom right corner (or wherever you keep the layers tab). Step

3 Click Layer From Background This should be the top option in the dropdown menu. Step

4 Click OK This will unlock the layer so that you can remove the current background. You can also change the name of the layer at this stage if you’d like. Step

5 Click Properties This option should be on the right hand side of your screen. Step

6 Click Remove Background You may need to scroll down to find this option. Step

7 Click the mask icon This will allow you to make adjustments to the mask. You can skip to step 11 if you’re already happy with how Photoshop has removed the background. Step

8 Click Select and Mask Again, you may need to scroll to find this option. Step

9 You can use the Brush tool to add and remove details from the image or the Refine Edge Brush to soften the edges of the mask. Step

10 Click OK This will apply your changes. Step

11 Click the Add New Layer button You can find this in the bottom right corner of your screen. Step

12 Insert your new background You can do this by copy and pasting the image from another Photoshop tab or by uploading the image directly. Step

13 Drag the background layer to the bottom That’s it! Check out the Troubleshooting section below to learn how to make your subject better match its new background.