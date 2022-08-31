How to disable the new iPhone Search Bar in iOS 16

iOS 16 is likely hitting iPhones in the coming weeks and it comes packing a number of UI tweaks – one such tweak is the addition of a Search bar on the homescreen.

Sitting below your apps on the Home Screen, this new Search bar is a quicker way of accessing the search functionality of the phone. Previously this was accessed by a swipe down.

However, not everyone loves UI alterations and unlike a lot of Apple changes, it’s actually very easy to switch back to the older view. In this quick guide, we’ll show you how to do just that.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 16 (we used an iPhone 13 Pro Max)

The Short Version

Unlock your iPhone running iOS 16

Open Settings

Scroll down to Home Screen

Toggle the Search option