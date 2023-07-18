How to install the iPadOS 17 Public Beta on your iPad

After announcing it during the first reveal at WWDC in June, Apple has now released the first Public Beta of iPadOS 17.

This beta will allow anyone with a supported iPad to get a taste of the new software before it is released to everyone later this year, however as with any piece of beta software there will be bugs and unfinished features so proceed with caution.

What you’ll need:

An iPad that supports iOS 17

Enrollment in the Apple Beta Software Program

The Short Version

Unlock Your iPad

Open Settings

Hit General

Tap Software Update

Go into Beta Updates

Select Public Beta

Download and Install