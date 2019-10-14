The Kodi media player is one of the most super-powered apps that you can install on your phone, computer or TV streaming box, allowing you to access all kinds of video content from almost anything with a screen.

Here’s how to install the app on your iPhone, Android smartphone, Windows computer, Xbox console or Amazon Fire TV.

What is Kodi?

Since its popularity skyrocketed a few years ago, Kodi has become one of the most infamous apps of all time. At a base level, it’s a media streamer which allows you to enjoy content from all kinds of devices, over your home WiFi. Say you have a bunch of movies and TV shows stashed away on your computer’s hard drive. Kodi can play those video files on your TV or smartphone, with just a couple of taps.

Of course, that’s not why Kodi is infamous. By installing add-ons, Kodi can be used to access content from a huge number of online sources, some of which aren’t strictly legal.

Related: Is Kodi legal? Everything you need to know

How to install Kodi on your iPhone

A Kodi app isn’t available via Apple’s App Store, but don’t worry – you can still enjoy the service without jailbreaking your iPhone.

First, open the Safari browser on your iPhone and head to the TweakBox website. From here you’ll need to download the TweakBox app to your phone. Choose ‘Allow’ when asked about a configuration profile.

Head to your iPhone’s settings menu and tap ‘Profile downloaded’, then ‘Install’. If that worked, you should now have a TweakBox shortcut on your desktop.

Open TweakBox (note that it’s absolutely stuffed with ads) and swipe left, then tap TweakBox Apps. In this menu you’ll find the Kodi app. Give that a poke and hit ‘install’ to get it setup on your iPhone.

You’ll have to go back into the settings menu and head to the Profiles section again to allow Kodi to appear on your desktop. With that done, you’re good to go.

How to install Kodi on your Android smartphone or Android TV

Unlike with iPhones, installing Kodi on an Android device is as simple as falling off a rock. All you need to do is search for Kodi in the Google Play store and it’ll pop right up. Download it and you’re ready for some streaming action.

You can also download the Kodi Android app from the official websiteif your Android phone doesn’t have Google Play access (for instance, it’s the new Huawei Mate 30). Note that you’ll have to enable third party apps inside of the settings menu if you haven’t already, before the Kodi app can be installed this way. This option is in the Apps & Notifications section, and can be found by tapping the three dots up in the top right corner.

Related: How to download YouTube videos to watch offline

How to install Kodi on your Xbox One console

Here’s a fun fact: Kodi actually began life as the Xbox Media Centre (or XBMC for short), a way of streaming video on the original Microsoft console. A couple of decades on, you can easily install and use Kodi on the latest Xbox by following these steps.

When your console has booted up, head to the search bar and enter Kodi. You should see a link to the app pop up. Select this and hit ‘Get’ and Kodi will be downloaded to your Xbox. Once it’s ready, a shortcut will appear in your Apps & Games tab.

How to install Kodi on your Windows 10 computer

If you want to use the streaming service on your Windows laptop or desktop PC, then no problem. You can actually download Kodi direct from the Microsoft Store. Just click the icon on your taskbar or find it in the Start menu, and then type Kodi into the search bar. Select to download and install and thy will shall be done.

Alternatively, you can also grab the Windows app direct from the official Kodi website.

Related: How to reinstall Windows 10

How to install Kodi on your Amazon Fire TV

Amazon’s Fire OS devices (the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick) also support Kodi, making them one of the easiest ways to access Kodi streams on your home telly (along with Android TV of course).

First up, head to the Fire OS app store and download something called ‘Downloader’. When this is ready, open it up.

Note that you may need to disable a Fire OS security option which prevents the installation of apps from unknown sources before Downloader can be setup. If you see any error messages, head to the Fire TV’s settings menu and choose Device > Developer Options. In here, you can allow the installation of apps from unknown sources. You may wish to deactivate this again once Downloader is done with, for extra protection.

Once Downloader is open, head to the search bar and enter ‘https://kodi.tv/download‘. A webpage should appear.

Choose the Android install and a list of available Kodi versions will pop up. You’ll want the ‘ARM 64-bit’ version, unless you have the original Fire TV or Fire Stick from 2014. Those were 32-bit devices.

Choose the Release version and the Kodi app will be downloaded and installed for you. Job done!

Chris began career in tech journalism with Future Publishing. Following a stint as editor of Mobile Choice magazine, he moved to Recombu replacing Rory Reid as editor-in-chief. Chris also posts on his…