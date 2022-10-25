 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to insert an SD card into a Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the easiest way to insert an SD card into a Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles on the market right now, coming in three variations and featuring a vast collection of Nintendo titles ranging from family fun games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons to challenging titles like Metroid Dread.

However, one of the downsides of the console is the limited amount of included storage. At only 32GB, you may find that after playing only a few games you have no more room left. This means that you either need to choose between deleting the data for any beloved games or expanding the storage.

Thankfully, setting up an SD card on the Switch is really simple and can be done in just a few steps. Read on to find out the easiest way to insert and set up your SD card on a Nintendo Switch.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Flip your Switch over
  • Carefully unclip the Switch stand
  • Place your SD card into the port
  • Click it in
  • Close the Switch stand
  • Turn on your Switch
  • Reset it

  1. Step
    1

    Flip your Switch over

    To start this process, make sure your Switch is turned off and that all software is closed. Flip the Switch over so you are facing the back panel. Back of the Nintendo Switch

  2. Step
    2

    Carefully unclip the Switch stand

    Unclip the Switch stand that is on the back of the Switch. It is a little fiddly so you will need to be careful. Closed stand on the Switch

  3. Step
    3

    Place your SD card into the port

    Place the SD card into the port, with the coloured side facing outwards towards you. SD card being inserted into the Switch

  4. Step
    4

    Click it in

    Push the SD card into the Switch until it is locked in place. You will hear a clicking noise when you do so. SD card fully inserted into the Switch

  5. Step
    5

    Close the Switch stand

    Once the SD card has been successfully inserted, close the Switch stand back to where it was originally. Back of the Nintendo Switch

  6. Step
    6

    Turn on your Switch

    Turn on your Switch using the power button located on the top of the device. Power button on the Switch

  7. Step
    7

    Reset it

    Once you turn on your device you should be prompted to reset it. Reset your device so the SD card can be registered. Reset the Nintendo Switch

Troubleshooting

Does any SD card work in the Nintendo Switch?

No, you will need to buy an SD card that is specifically compatible with the Nintendo Switch. There are several options from third-party sellers that are associated with Nintendo.

How much memory do SD cards have?

You can buy SD cards for the Switch in a wide variety of storage options, from 64GB to 1TB.

You might like…

Best Switch Console: Which Nintendo Switch is right for you?

Best Switch Console: Which Nintendo Switch is right for you?

Gemma Ryles 7 months ago
Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Deals – Bundle deals and offers on the Switch Lite

Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Deals – Bundle deals and offers on the Switch Lite

Alice Marshall 2 years ago
Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Andy Vandervell 6 years ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.