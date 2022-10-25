How to insert an SD card into a Nintendo Switch

Here is the easiest way to insert an SD card into a Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles on the market right now, coming in three variations and featuring a vast collection of Nintendo titles ranging from family fun games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons to challenging titles like Metroid Dread.

However, one of the downsides of the console is the limited amount of included storage. At only 32GB, you may find that after playing only a few games you have no more room left. This means that you either need to choose between deleting the data for any beloved games or expanding the storage.

Thankfully, setting up an SD card on the Switch is really simple and can be done in just a few steps. Read on to find out the easiest way to insert and set up your SD card on a Nintendo Switch.

What you’ll need:

A Nintendo Switch and a compatible SD card

The Short Version

Flip your Switch over

Carefully unclip the Switch stand

Place your SD card into the port

Click it in

Close the Switch stand

Turn on your Switch

Reset it