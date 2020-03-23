Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Deals: Get your hands on one of the most popular gaming consoles right now and find the latest deals and bundles across both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Now more than ever, the Nintendo Switch is in demand with big new game releases and more free time at our disposal to game. With this boost in popularity and the shortages that continue to rage on since the Christmas period and in light of more people working from home, we’re sourcing all the best deals and in stock listings for Nintendo’s consoles, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite.

Whether you’re after the hybrid console or its younger sibling, find the best value for your money with our regularly updated list of the best Nintendo Switch deals online.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

The original Nintendo Switch is often described as a hybrid gaming console. That’s because of the gaming versatility it offers, allowing three different modes in which to play with the device. With removable Joy-Con controllers, you can dock your Nintendo Switch and game on the TV like a more traditional console. On the flipside, connect the Joy-Cons back onto either side of the console and play in handheld mode. There is also tabletop mode with the screen having a slightly precarious kickstand. Ideal if you’re likely to want to play as a family, the original Switch essentially offers two controllers straight out of the box, leaving you to enjoy fantastic multiplayer titles like Super Mario Kart and Cuphead.

Due to the ongoing stock shortages, you’ll find it more difficult to get your hands on the full-fat Switch as opposed to the Switch Lite – and that means deals are fairly slim pickings too. However, if you’re after all the features the original Nintendo Switch presents, then Argos is currently your best bet. You can even still get your hands on the limited edition Animal Crossing version, with gorgeous pastel green and blue Joy-Cons, a stunning AC themed motif on the back, as well as the fun docking station featuring Tommy, Timmy and of course, Tom Nook. Complete with a instant download code for the new game, purchase for £329.99.

Want something a bit more subdued? Argos has stock for the standard Neon array of the Switch in this improved battery edition for the standard RRP of £279.99, seeing your gaming time stretching up to nine hours.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deals

For those solely interested in handheld play, or seeking out a more affordable price point, the Nintendo Switch Lite was introduced to tick both those boxes, still packing a bright, fun design and access to the ever growing library of Nintendo Switch titles. Offering a more compact form factor, it’s even more portable with the ability to still compete against your mates in multiplayer games via local and online play.

Want to set-up your new digs in Tom Nook’s Desert Island Package, but on the smaller, even more adorable Switch Lite? This Currys PC World bundle sees you bagging yourself the Switch Lite and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for £229, shaving £14 off the game itself, available right now to have delivered straight to your door.

For the cheapest current price for the Nintendo Switch Lite, use the eBay discount code POUNDOFF to get the Turquoise Switch Lite for just £179.99 – but act fast because this deal is likely to sell out before you know it. None of those take your fancy? You can also buy from a larger retailer like John Lewis & Partners and benefit from its extended two-year guarantee at the console’s original retail price of £199.

