How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2022

Spotify Wrapped has arrived, meaning that if your friends haven’t already begun flooding your Twitter and Instagram feeds with their results, they will very soon.

This year’s Wrapped gives you all the usual insight into your 2022 in music, including your top artists, songs, genres, podcasts and the number of minutes you listened.

There are also a handful of new features, including Your Listening Personality, which looks at the way you discover and consume music and assigns you one of 16 different Personality Types, and Audio Day, which offers insight into how your music taste changes depending on the time of day.

You can also expect to come out of Wrapped with a complete playlist of all your most-streamed songs of 2022, giving you the opportunity to reminisce as the year comes to an end.

Once you’ve got your results, you have the option to share them proudly on social media, pose with the Listening Personality Snapchat filter or keep your more embarrassing listening habits between you and the Spotify gods.

Keep reading to learn how to find your Spotify Wrapped 2022…

What you’ll need:

A smartphone with the Spotify app

A Spotify account

The Short Version

Open Spotify Tap on the Wrapped 2022 pop-up to get started Follow the directions on screen to share your results and save your 2022 playlist to your Spotify library