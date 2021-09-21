 large image

How to upgrade to Spotify Premium

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here are a few ways you can upgrade your Spotify account for a premium listening experience.

There are a couple of tiers available you’re setting up a Spotify account, but most people would agree that Premium is the best (and more cost effective) way to listen.

If you’re looking at bumping up from a Spotify free account then read on to find out how you can upgrade and if you’ll be able to knock a little money off Premium’s monthly fee.

How to upgrade to Spotify Premium

There are a few different subscriptions you can choose from, depending on how many people are going to be accessing the service, and if you’re a student.

Also, remember that you can no longer change your plan via the Spotify mobile app, so you’ll need to open up the Spotify website to make any changes.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a new or existing user, these are the steps you need to follow if you fancy making the jump to Premium.

  1. Open and login on the Spotify website
  2. Click your profile photo in the upper right-hand corner
  3. Tap on ‘Account’ from the drop-down menu
  4. A new tab will open, click on ‘Available plans’ from the side menu
  5. Click the ‘Select’ button on the new plan you want to subscribe to
  6. Click ‘Change plan’, at the bottom of the screen
  7. Depending on your original plan, a page will pop up asking for your card details. Fill out this form and press ‘Confirm Payment’ to finalise the process

As you can see from the photo above, this is what it will look like as you change plans on Spotify. It will let you know which date your subscription starts and at what date you will be billed.

What Spotify subscriptions can I choose from?

There are six different plans on Spotify, including the Free version.

There is Spotify Premium, which is the basic Premium plan and costs £9.99 a month. If you’re a student then you can indulge in the Premium for Students plan, which is £5.99 a month, making it cheaper than the other subscriptions.

There are also options if more than one of you wants to sign up; Spotify Premium Duo and Spotify Premium Family cost £13.99 and £16.99 respectively and allow for more accounts to access Premium, allowing it to be more cost-effective.

author icon

