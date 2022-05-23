Looking to give your Pinterest boards a spring clean? We’ve put together this guide to show you how to delete pins in just a few simple steps.

Deleting a pin you’ve created or saved from Pinterest isn’t a particularly lengthy process, but it’s important to note that once you delete a pin it’s gone. That means you’ll need to go and find the image if you want to save it again later in time.

If you’ve interested in changing the board, section, title, description or website attached to a pin, you can edit it instead of hitting delete and starting from scratch. Scroll to the bottom of this page to learn how to edit a pin, or keep reading for more information on how to delete any old or unwanted pins cluttering your Pinterest boards right now.

What you’ll need:

A Pinterest account

A smartphone or PC

The Short Version

Open Pinterest Go to your profile Choose a pin Click the three dot menu Click Edit Pin Hit Delete and confirm

How to delete pins on Pinterest Step

1 Open Pinterest The following screenshots are taken from the website, but you can also delete pins from the mobile app. Scroll down to the troubleshooting section of this guide to learn how. Step

2 Click on your profile icon in the top right corner This will either look like your profile picture or will be your initial if you don’t have an image set. Step

3 Click on the pin you want to delete You can find one in your Saved section or in your boards. These steps will work for pins you’ve created yourself as well as ones you’ve saved from Pinterest. Step

4 Click on the three dots This will open a menu with more options. Step

5 Click Edit Pin This should be the first option available. Step

6 Click Delete You can find Delete in the bottom left corner of the pop-up. Step

7 Hit Delete again to confirm That’s it! You’ve deleted a pin.