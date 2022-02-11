 large image

How to delete all Tweets from Twitter

Gemma Ryles


Here is the easiest way you can delete every single Tweet from your Twitter account.

Twitter can be a thing of good or a thing of evil, a time capsule that displays every thought you’ve ever had about every movie you’ve ever seen, no matter how inane.

With all social media sites, it’s important to do a clear out every now and then, and depending on how clean you want your new slate, sometimes it’s better to just delete everything and start fresh.

That’s why we’re going to be running through the two best options when it comes to deleting all your Tweets, without needing to also delete your entire Twitter account.

So, with no time to waste, here’s how you can delete all your Tweets from Twitter.

What we used

Depending on which method you use, you may need different equipment.

The Short Version: How to delete all Tweets from Twitter using Tweet Deleter

  1. Go onto the Tweet Deleter website
  2. Sign in with your Twitter account
  3. Go onto your Dashboard
  4. Click on the ‘Delete all’ button
  5. Choose a plan
  6. Confirm you’ve read the terms and conditions and then delete all your Tweets

  1. Step
    1

    Go onto the Tweet Deleter website

    The Tweet Deleter website is a third-party application that can be used to delete your Tweets en masse. Delete all your Tweets

  2. Step
    2

    Sign in with your Twitter account

    Authorise Tweet Deleter to access your Twitter account. Make sure you read the terms and conditions before you click the Authorise app button. Authorise Tweet Deleter

  3. Step
    3

    Go onto your Dashboard

    Click on the Dashboard button to see all of your Tweets and what options are available. Tweet Deleter Dashboard

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the ‘Delete all’ button

    The ‘Delete all’ button is just above the search bar.Delete all your Tweets

  5. Step
    5

    Choose a plan

    You have the choice between three paid plans: Standard, Advanced or Unlimited. Depending on which plan you opt for, you have a limit of how many Tweets you can delete at once per month, so you will need to consider how many Tweets are currently in your account. Choose a Tweet Deleter plan

  6. Step
    6

    Confirm you’ve read the terms and conditions and then delete all your Tweets

    Once you have set yourself up with a plan you can check the terms and conditions button. After that, you can delete all of your Tweets. Depending on which plan you have signed up for, you can save and keep the Tweets you delete, just in case.

How to delete all Tweets from Twitter on Twitter

If you’re not interested in paying for the Tweet Deleter service, you can always manually delete your Tweets on the Twitter app or in a web browser. Tweet Deleter does offer a free plan, in which you can delete five Tweets per month.

This method is a lot more time consuming and may not be feasible for someone who has a high number of Tweets on their account, but it is free.

  1. Log into your Twitter account and go into your Profile
  2. Pick a Tweet you want to delete
  3. Click the Delete button
What is Tweet Deleter?

Tweet Deleter is a service that you pay for to delete your Tweets en masse. There are other features, such as Auto Delete, to help people toggle what Tweets they want on their profile.

