How to delete all your photos on Facebook

Giving your Facebook profile a much-needed spring clean? You don’t need to delete all your Facebook photos one by one. We’ve put together this guide to teach you the fastest way to delete your old and embarrassing Facebook pics in bulk.

Technically speaking, the quickest way to purge all of your photos from Facebook is to delete your account. However, this isn’t going to be the best option for everyone, as many of us use Facebook to keep in touch with friends, family, colleagues and old classmates.

That doesn’t mean everyone needs to see your old photos, though. Read on to learn how to delete all of your Facebook photos in just a few easy steps…

What you’ll need:

A Facebook account

The Short Version

Open your Facebook profile

Click Photos

Click Albums

Click the three dots next to an album

Click Delete Album and repeat

Step

1 Open Facebook You can delete your photos in your browser or in the Facebook app. For this guide, we’ve listed the steps for Facebook’s website. Step

2 Click on your name in the top-right corner You might only see your profile photo if you have the window minimised or you’re using your phone browser. You can also find your profile by clicking the down-facing arrow in the top-right corner. Step

3 Click Photos This should be below your name and profile picture. Step

4 Select Albums This will make deleting photos a lot faster. If you’d rather delete images individually you can skip this step, but be aware that it could be more time consuming. Step

5 Click on the three dot icon next to an album Make sure it’s an album you want to delete. Step

6 Click Delete Album That’s it! Now just repeat steps 5 to 6 until all of your albums are gone.