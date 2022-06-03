How to connect AirPods to Mac

AirPods are some of the best wireless earbuds out there and are a sensible purchase if you’re within Apple’s product ecosystem, especially if you’re working on a Mac.

Connecting them up to a Mac is relatively easy, and we’re here to walk you through every step of the process, whether you’re using a Mac Mini, a MacBook or an iMac.

So, without further ado, here’s how to connect AirPods to your Mac.

Hardware Used

The Short Version

Open the lid of your AirPods case

Hold the setup button on the back

Go into ‘Bluetooth’ within the macOS ‘System Preferences’

Select your AirPods within the devices list

Step

1 Open the lid of your AirPods case Firstly, open the lid of your AirPods case, which will turn them on from standby. Step

2 Hold the setup button on the back Now, press and hold the button on the back of the AirPods case until the status light on your AirPods case turns white. Step

3 Go into ‘Bluetooth’ within the macOS ‘System Preferences’ Open up ‘System Preferences’ and then head into ‘Bluetooth’.



You’ll find it about halfway down on the third row, sandwiched between ‘Network’ and ‘Sound’.



Step

4 Select your AirPods within the devices list

Make sure Bluetooth is actually activated. It should let you know in bold writing directly below the big, blue Bluetooth icon.



Click on your AirPods from the devices list – they should be labelled as ‘Your Name’s AirPods’, with your actual name instead of the placeholder.



Your AirPods should now sync up with your Mac, allowing you to listen to music without disturbing your colleagues.

