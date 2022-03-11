 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check battery health on iPhone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If your iPhone’s battery life isn’t as good as it used to be, it could be worth checking its battery health.

There’s a tool built into iOS that enables you to get a rundown of how your iPhone’s battery is doing. It will also advise you if you need to have it replaced.

Here’s how to check battery health on your iPhone.

What we used

  • We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

  • Go to the Battery settings menu
  • Select Battery Health
  • Check Maximum Capacity
  • Check for any warnings

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Battery settings menu

    Open the Settings apps, scroll down, and tap Battery.iOS battery health Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Select Battery Health

    From the Battery screen, tap Battery Health, which should be the second option below Low Power Mode.

  3. Step
    3

    Check Maximum Capacity

    The top setting in Battery Health is Maximum Capacity. This tells you how much of the battery’s original capacity remains, which in turn tells you how much your battery has declined. The closer to 100% the better.

  4. Step
    4

    Check for any warnings

    Battery Health will advise you if your battery capacity has dropped to such a low point that you should get a new one fitted. You’ll get an Important Battery Message at the top of this Battery Health section if so, advising you to get your phone serviced by an Apple Authorised Service Provider.

    Tap the blue ‘More about service options’ text to find out more.iOS battery health

FAQs

Is it normal for my Maximum Capacity to drop?

Yes, your iPhone’s battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity after 500 complete charge cycles, provided it’s been operated normally. It will likely drop from 100% after a year or two.

Why is Battery Health telling me I have battery management applied?

When your iPhone’s battery degrades past a certain point, iOS will employ battery management measures to lessen the pressure on your iPhone’s battery. You might notice your iPhone’s performance

You might like…

How to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone

How to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone

Jon Mundy 2 weeks ago
How to Screen Record on an iPhone

How to Screen Record on an iPhone

Jon Mundy 2 weeks ago
How to backup an iPhone

How to backup an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.