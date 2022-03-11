How to check battery health on iPhone

If your iPhone’s battery life isn’t as good as it used to be, it could be worth checking its battery health.

There’s a tool built into iOS that enables you to get a rundown of how your iPhone’s battery is doing. It will also advise you if you need to have it replaced.

Here’s how to check battery health on your iPhone.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

The Short Version

Go to the Battery settings menu

Select Battery Health

Check Maximum Capacity

Check for any warnings

Step

1 Go to the Battery settings menu Open the Settings apps, scroll down, and tap Battery. Step

2 Select Battery Health From the Battery screen, tap Battery Health, which should be the second option below Low Power Mode. Step

3 Check Maximum Capacity The top setting in Battery Health is Maximum Capacity. This tells you how much of the battery’s original capacity remains, which in turn tells you how much your battery has declined. The closer to 100% the better. Step

4 Check for any warnings Battery Health will advise you if your battery capacity has dropped to such a low point that you should get a new one fitted. You’ll get an Important Battery Message at the top of this Battery Health section if so, advising you to get your phone serviced by an Apple Authorised Service Provider.



Tap the blue ‘More about service options’ text to find out more.