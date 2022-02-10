How to backup an iPhone

Scared about losing your data when you change iPhone? Here is how you can backup your iPhone in three different ways.

Backing up your phone is something that everyone should be doing. Even if you’re not planning on upgrading anytime soon, it’s best to have a complete backup of all your data, just in case anything happens to your device.

You can backup your iPhone three different ways, and we’re going to run you through each one so you can decide which method works best for you.

How to backup your iPhone using iCloud

Step

1 Go into Settings Click on the small cogs icon to get into your Settings app. Step

2 Click on your Apple ID Your Apple ID will be at the top of your Settings and will usually have a picture of your own face. If you’re not logged in, make sure to log into your Apple ID to backup your iPhone. Step

3 Click on iCloud The iCloud button will bring you to a page that shows you how much storage you have left in the Cloud. Step

4 Tap iCloud Backup, make sure it’s turned on You can turn Backup easily; click on iPhone Backup and make sure that the top option is green. Step

5 Click Backup Now to backup your iPhone Pressing Backup Now will automatically start the backup process. You can cancel the backup if you change your mind.

How to backup your iPhone using a Mac

Connect your iPhone to your Mac with a Lightning cable Using the Finder sidebar, select your iPhone Click General Select the ‘Back up all of the data on your iPhone to this Mac’ option If you want to, press ‘Encrypt local backup’, to encrypt your data and protect it with a password Select Back Up Now

How to backup your iPhone using a Windows PC

Connect your iPhone and the Windows PC with a Lightning cable Open up the iTunes app on your PC Click the iPhone button near the top left of the window in iTunes Click on Summary Tap Back Up Now, located underneath Backups If you want, select Encrypt Local Backup, type in your password and then click Set Password for an encrypted backup that is password protected