Sky to show live Premier League matches in HDR

After years of waiting for HDR to appear on the Sky platform, the British broadcaster finally brought it to the Q service in 2020, and since then they’ve not looked back.

After bringing films and shows, as well as adding HDR support for streaming service, Sky has now brought HDR to live sports too.

The first wave of live HDR sports programming is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which you can read more about here. Sky has also announced that the English Premier League will be broadcast live in HDR, starting with Brentford vs Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium on August 13th.

That match will be the first of over 100 live matches to be broadcast in HDR, which suggests that nearly, if not all, of the matches (128) that Sky has access to will be shown in the format.

To watch Sky Q’s HDR Premier League coverage, a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription is needed and to view matches in HDR subscribers will need to press the red button during a game.

The addition of live sports was promised when Sky initially announced the introduction of HDR to its Q platform. Its inclusion continues the broadcaster’s commitment to bringing HDR to all corners of its Sky Q broadcast platform, with video streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ supporting it, as well as a selection of Sky Cinema films, Sky Originals and Sky Documentaries. HLG HDR support for BBC’s iPlayer app is still conspicuous by its absence, though.

It also means that Sky is around about on par with BT Sports, which added HDR support to its large-screen app for several devices as well as creating a dedicated channel for it – BT Sport Ultimate – back in 2019. However, BT Sport customers aren’t as restricted in terms of which devices they can watch matches in HDR on thanks to that large-screen app.

In any case, for those with a HDR-ready Sky Q box you can now enjoy the spectacle of the Tokyo Olympics in glorious HDR, and football fans can look forward to the 2021/22 Premier League season being broadcast in the format as well.