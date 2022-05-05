 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a story on Facebook

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Spotted a typo in your latest story? Or, maybe you’ve just changed your mind about what you wanted to share? Here’s how to delete a Facebook story in just a few steps.

Stories are a fantastic way to share photos, videos and text for a limited amount of time, commitment-free, but sometimes 24 hours is still too long. Thankfully, deleting a story is just as quick and easy as making one in the first place.

There are actually two ways to delete your Facebook story – in Facebook and in Messenger. Because the two apps are connected and share one profile, removing your story from one app will also get rid of the other. This is why its important to make sure you want your Facebook story off Messenger too before hitting the delete button.

To learn how to delete your Facebook story with Messenger, scroll down to the bottom of this page. If you want to delete it on Facebook, keep reading.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Facebook account 
  • A story to delete 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Facebook 
  2. Click Your Story 
  3. Open the three dot menu 
  4. Click Delete Photo 
  5. Hit Delete to confirm

How to delete a story on Facebook

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook

    You can do this on your browser or in the iOS or Android apps. You can also delete your story through Messenger, but the steps are slightly different. Facebook home page

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Your Story

    You can click anywhere on your story. Facebook story

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the three dots

    This will be in the top right corner. Facebook story menu

  4. Step
    4

    Click Delete Photo

    If you’ve shared a video, it could also say Delete Video. Delete your Facebook story

  5. Step
    5

    Hit Delete to confirm you want to delete your story

    Then just repeat steps 3 to 5 for any other stories you want to delete! Confirm pop-up for deleting your Facebook story

Troubleshooting

How to delete a Facebook story in Messenger

You can also delete your Facebook story from the Messenger app. To do this, just tap on your story, tap the three dot menu and tap Delete.

How to delete old stories

If you want to delete old Facebook stories you’ve saved, simply open up your story on your browser and click Archive. From there, you can delete any stories saved to your account.

You might like…

How to delete a Facebook account

How to delete a Facebook account

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
How to delete a Facebook group

How to delete a Facebook group

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
How to delete a Twitter account

How to delete a Twitter account

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.