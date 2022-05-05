Spotted a typo in your latest story? Or, maybe you’ve just changed your mind about what you wanted to share? Here’s how to delete a Facebook story in just a few steps.

Stories are a fantastic way to share photos, videos and text for a limited amount of time, commitment-free, but sometimes 24 hours is still too long. Thankfully, deleting a story is just as quick and easy as making one in the first place.

There are actually two ways to delete your Facebook story – in Facebook and in Messenger. Because the two apps are connected and share one profile, removing your story from one app will also get rid of the other. This is why its important to make sure you want your Facebook story off Messenger too before hitting the delete button.

To learn how to delete your Facebook story with Messenger, scroll down to the bottom of this page. If you want to delete it on Facebook, keep reading.

What you’ll need:

A Facebook account

A story to delete

The Short Version

Open Facebook Click Your Story Open the three dot menu Click Delete Photo Hit Delete to confirm

How to delete a story on Facebook Step

1 Open Facebook You can do this on your browser or in the iOS or Android apps. You can also delete your story through Messenger, but the steps are slightly different. Step

2 Go to Your Story You can click anywhere on your story. Step

3 Click on the three dots This will be in the top right corner. Step

4 Click Delete Photo If you’ve shared a video, it could also say Delete Video. Step

5 Hit Delete to confirm you want to delete your story Then just repeat steps 3 to 5 for any other stories you want to delete!