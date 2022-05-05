How to delete a story on Facebook
Spotted a typo in your latest story? Or, maybe you’ve just changed your mind about what you wanted to share? Here’s how to delete a Facebook story in just a few steps.
Stories are a fantastic way to share photos, videos and text for a limited amount of time, commitment-free, but sometimes 24 hours is still too long. Thankfully, deleting a story is just as quick and easy as making one in the first place.
There are actually two ways to delete your Facebook story – in Facebook and in Messenger. Because the two apps are connected and share one profile, removing your story from one app will also get rid of the other. This is why its important to make sure you want your Facebook story off Messenger too before hitting the delete button.
To learn how to delete your Facebook story with Messenger, scroll down to the bottom of this page. If you want to delete it on Facebook, keep reading.
What you’ll need:
- A Facebook account
- A story to delete
The Short Version
- Open Facebook
- Click Your Story
- Open the three dot menu
- Click Delete Photo
- Hit Delete to confirm
How to delete a story on Facebook
Step
1
Open Facebook
You can do this on your browser or in the iOS or Android apps. You can also delete your story through Messenger, but the steps are slightly different.
Step
2
Go to Your Story
You can click anywhere on your story.
Step
3
Click on the three dots
This will be in the top right corner.
Step
4
Click Delete Photo
If you’ve shared a video, it could also say Delete Video.
Step
5
Hit Delete to confirm you want to delete your story
Then just repeat steps 3 to 5 for any other stories you want to delete!
Troubleshooting
You can also delete your Facebook story from the Messenger app. To do this, just tap on your story, tap the three dot menu and tap Delete.
If you want to delete old Facebook stories you’ve saved, simply open up your story on your browser and click Archive. From there, you can delete any stories saved to your account.