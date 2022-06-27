There are plenty of reasons you might want to remove a background in Photoshop. Whether you’re creating a collage, cutting out some distracting scenery or dropping yourself in a new location, here’s how to do it in a few easy steps.

While there are a number of ways to get rid of backgrounds in Photoshop, Adobe has only made it easier in recent years with Adobe Sensei-powered tools like Remove Background and the Object Selection tool using AI to automatically pull the subject out of a scene. Then, all you need to do is use the brush tools to perfect the edges if you’ve got any details you want to keep.

We’ll be using the Remove Background tool in this how-to guide, but scroll down to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of the page to learn how to delete backgrounds with the Object Selection feature, along with a list of alternative tools you can use to remove them in Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

A computer with Photoshop

An Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Open the image in Photoshop Unlock the layer Open the Properties tab Click Remove Background to mask the background Make any adjustments to the mask with the Brush and Refine Edge Brush tools Click OK

How to remove a background in Photoshop Step

1 Open your image in Photoshop This can be any image you want to remove the background from. Step

2 Right click on the image layer This should be in the bottom right corner of the screen or wherever you keep your layer tab. Step

3 Click Layer From Background This will unlock the layer. Step

4 Click OK You can also rename the layer at this stage if you want. Step

5 Open the Properties tab This should also be on the left hand side. Step

6 Hit Remove Background Photoshop will automatically detect and remove the background from your subject by creating a mask. You can stop here if you’re happy with the image, or continue with the following steps to make any adjustments. Step

7 Click the mask icon This can be found below the Properties header. Step

8 Click Select And Mask You might find you need to scroll down a bit to find this option. Step

9 Choose the Refine Edge Brush tool This is the second brush on the left. Step

10 Use the Refine Edge Brush to soften the edges of the mask You can also use the regular Brush tool to get rid of any parts of the image you don’t want to see or to reveal parts the Remove Background tool hid. Step

11 Once you’re done making adjustments to the mask, click OK That’s it! You’ve removed the background from an image.