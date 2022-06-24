Looking to spice up your font library? Here’s how to find and install new fonts to use in Photoshop in just a few easy steps.

The easiest way to add a font to Photoshop (or indeed any Creative Cloud service) is with Adobe Fonts. Here you can find a variety of fonts available for personal and commercial use that will automatically be installed across any and all Creative Cloud apps you use.

However, there are also plenty of third-party sites that allow you to download unique and popular fonts under various different creative licences and add them to Photoshop.

Read on to learn how to install fonts with Adobe Fonts, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section of this guide to find out how to download them from other websites.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Go to fonts.adobe.com Search for a font or click Browse All Fonts Choose a font you like Click Activate 1 Font Restart Photoshop and the font should be there

How to install fonts in Photoshop Step

1 Go to Adobe Fonts You can find it at fonts.adobe.com. Step

2 Click Browse All Fonts Or search for something more specific if you have a font in mind. Step

3 You can choose from different languages, styles and properties. Step

4 Choose a font Click on a font you like. Step

5 Click Activate 1 Font in the top right corner This will automatically install the font across your Creative Cloud apps. Step

6 Restart Photoshop If you’ve already got Photoshop open, restart it and you should see your font sitting in the font library.