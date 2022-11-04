How to change film simulation on a Fujifilm camera

Fujifilm cameras like the X-T5 are known for their retro design, but did you know that X and GFX series cameras also support a range of film simulation modes designed to replicate the colour, tones and contrast of analogue films?

There is a wide range of film simulation modes to choose from, including the default PROVIA/Standard, Velvia/Vivid, ASTIA/Soft, CLASSIC CHROME, PRO Neg. Std, PRO Neg. Hi, ETERNA and Classic Neg, depending on the camera you use. There are also a number of black and white options to choose from, like MONOCHROME, ACROS and the reddish-brown-tinged SEPIA.

The feature was actually one of our favourites on the X-T4, with reviewer Jon Devo calling the in-camera picture styles “the closest thing to shooting on film without grabbing a medium format camera or actually shooting on film”.

Scroll down to learn where you can find them, or head to the Troubleshooting section of this guide to discover an even quicker shortcut…

What you’ll need:

A Fujifilm X or GFX series camera

The Short Version

Push the Menu/OK button Go to the IQ section Scroll down to Film Simulation Choose a film simulation mode and press Menu/OK to set it