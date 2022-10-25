How to blur an object in Photoshop

Want to blur an object out of your image in Photoshop? Here’s how to do it in just a few clicks.

The Blur filters are an easy way to disguise people, objects and words you don’t want people to see in your photos.

Whether you accidentally left your credit card in the frame or your friend isn’t happy with how they look in the background of a shot, here’s how to apply a blurring effect to specific people, objects, text or anything else using Adobe Photoshop.

What you’ll need:

Adobe Photoshop

A Creative Cloud subscription

The Short Version

Duplicate the layer Use the Object Selection Tool to select an object Click the Add Layer Mask icon Click Filter Click Blur Choose Gaussian Blur Adjust the slider and hit OK