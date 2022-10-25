 large image

How to blur an object in Photoshop

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Want to blur an object out of your image in Photoshop? Here’s how to do it in just a few clicks. 

The Blur filters are an easy way to disguise people, objects and words you don’t want people to see in your photos. 

Whether you accidentally left your credit card in the frame or your friend isn’t happy with how they look in the background of a shot, here’s how to apply a blurring effect to specific people, objects, text or anything else using Adobe Photoshop. 

What you’ll need: 

  • Adobe Photoshop 
  • A Creative Cloud subscription 

The Short Version 

  1. Duplicate the layer
  2. Use the Object Selection Tool to select an object
  3. Click the Add Layer Mask icon
  4. Click Filter
  5. Click Blur
  6. Choose Gaussian Blur
  7. Adjust the slider and hit OK

  1. Step
    1

    Duplicate the image layer

    You can do this by right-clicking on the layer and clicking Duplicate Layer, or by dragging the layer to the plus icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. How to blur an object in Photoshop

  2. Step
    2

    Click the Object Selection Tool

    You may need to right-click here to find the tool. How to blur an object in Photoshop

  3. Step
    3

    Select the object you want to blur

    You can do this by clicking on the object or dragging a box over it. How to blur an object in Photoshop

  4. Step
    4

    Click the Add Layer Mask icon to mask this selection

    This is the rectangular icon with the circle in the bottom right corner of Photoshop. Make sure the image is selected instead of the mask in your layers. How to blur an object in Photoshop

  5. Step
    5

    Click Filter

    You can find this in the menu bar at the top of the screen. How to blur an object in Photoshop

  6. Step
    6

    Hover over Blur

    You can also use the Pixelate filters if you prefer. How to blur an object in Photoshop

  7. Step
    7

    Click Gaussian Blur

    You can also experiment with other blurring effects. How to blur an object in Photoshop

  8. Step
    8

    Adjust the amount of blur with the slider

    Then, just hit OK when you’re done! How to blur an object in Photoshop

Troubleshooting

How do I undo the Blur effect?

To remove the effect immediately, simply hit Edit and Undo Gaussian Blur or press Ctrl+Z/Cmd+Z. 

If you’ve continued to work on your project but have changed your mind about the blur, you can always delete the mask and layer the blur filter was applied on. Just make sure you have the image saved in another layer or are able to open it up again on your computer.

How do I make a more pixelated blur?

Another way to blur objects in Photoshop is by using the Mosaic filter to make the object look pixelated. 

To do this, just follow steps 1 to 5, but, instead of clicking Blur at step 6, choose Pixelate and then Mosaic.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

