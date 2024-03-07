How to add headings to Google Docs

If you’re looking to add headings to your Google Docs, you’ve come to the right place.

Headings are an easy way to add structure to your notes, documents, lists and essays, allowing you to sort through and categorise your thoughts in an organised way.

Headings also work seamlessly alongside Google Docs’ document outline feature, helping you and others to move around your document and find information quickly and easily.

Keep reading to learn how to add headings to a Google Doc on your PC, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section of this guide for advice on creating headings in the iOS and Android apps.

What you’ll need

A Google account

A Google Doc to edit

The Short Version

Open your document in Google Docs Highlight the text you want to make a heading Click Normal Text Select a heading size