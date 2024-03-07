Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to add headings to Google Docs

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to add headings to your Google Docs, you’ve come to the right place.

Headings are an easy way to add structure to your notes, documents, lists and essays, allowing you to sort through and categorise your thoughts in an organised way.

Headings also work seamlessly alongside Google Docs’ document outline feature, helping you and others to move around your document and find information quickly and easily.

Keep reading to learn how to add headings to a Google Doc on your PC, or scroll down to the troubleshooting section of this guide for advice on creating headings in the iOS and Android apps.

What you’ll need 

  • A Google account 
  • A Google Doc to edit

The Short Version 

  1. Open your document in Google Docs
  2. Highlight the text you want to make a heading
  3. Click Normal Text
  4. Select a heading size

How to add headings to Google Docs

  1. Step
    1

    Open your document in Google Docs

    We’ll be using the browser version of Google Docs in Chrome in these screenshots, but you can also create headings in the iOS/Android apps.

    Head to the troubleshooting section at the bottom of this guide for steps on creating headings in the mobile app. How to add headings to Google Docs

  2. Step
    2

    Highlight the text you want to make a heading

    You can also complete these steps before typing your heading. How to add headings to Google Docs

  3. Step
    3

    Click Normal Text

    This is where you can find your heading formatting options. How to add headings to Google Docs

  4. Step
    4

    Select a heading size

    You can choose between Normal Text, Title, Subtitle, Heading 1, Heading 2 and Heading 3. How to add headings to Google Docs

Troubleshooting

How to add headings to Google Docs on iOS

To add headings in the iOS or iPadOS app, simply select the text you want to turn into a heading and tap Format. Then tap Text, Style and choose a heading style.

How to add headings to Google Docs on Android

To add headings in the Android app, select the text you want to make a heading, tap Format, Text and Style. Then pick a heading style.

