 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to improve your writing, Grammarly is a great tool that offers spelling advice, punctuation tips, language suggestions and more. Here’s how to enable the extension in Google Docs. 

Grammarly is a handy addition to Google Docs, offering a level of insight that goes beyond what you get from Google’s built-in spelling and grammar suggestions. 

A free account allows you to check up on your spelling, grammar, punctuation, and the conciseness of your writing, while a Premium one covers all of this and additional advice, such as tone adjustments, plagiarism detection, formality level and more. 

When you enable the extension on Google Docs, Grammarly will present you with a sidebar, highlighting any corrections and recommendations it has to offer on the right side of your screen. There’s even a Set Goals panel that allows you to customise your audience, formality, domain and tone to receive more tailored feedback from the browser extension. 

What you’ll need: 

  • Google Chrome 
  • The Grammarly extension 

The Short Version 

  1. Go to Grammarly.com/browser 
  2. Click Install Now 
  3. Click Add To Chrome 
  4. Sign up for a Grammarly account or log in to an existing one 
  5. Open your Google Docs page and click the icon in the bottom right 
  6. Read through your suggestions

How to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

  1. Step
    1

    Head to Grammarly.com/browser

    You can do this in Safari, Firefox or Microsoft Edge, but doing so in Chrome will allow you to access the most Grammarly features in Google Docs. how to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

  2. Step
    2

    Click Install Now

    This will take you to the Grammarly extension. how to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

  3. Step
    3

    Click Add to Chrome

    Or install the extension on your chosen browser. how to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

  4. Step
    4

    Create a Grammarly account and click Agree And Sign Up

    If you already have a Grammarly account, click I Have An Account and sign in there. There is an option to skip this stage, but you won’t be able to use Grammarly in Google Docs without creating an account. how to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

  5. Step
    5

    Open your Google Docs document and click on the icon in the bottom right corner of the window

    By default, this will look like a green G. If you have any suggestions, it’ll be a red circle with a number. how to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

  6. Step
    6

    This is where you’ll see any suggestions

    You can also click on your corrections in the sidebar to see more information or delete a suggestion if you disagree with Grammarly. how to enable Grammarly in Google Docs

Troubleshooting

How do I use the Set Goals feature in Google Docs?

You can access the Set Goals feature by clicking the Grammarly icon or the number of suggestions in the bottom right corner of Google Docs to open the sidebar. Then, just click the target icon in the top right of the sidebar, select your goals and hit Done.

Can I use Grammarly with Google Docs in other browsers?

You can enable Grammarly in Google Docs by downloading the extension in the Safari, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge browsers. However, some suggestions are only available in Chrome. 

Opera and Brave are not supported at this time.

You might like…

How to clear your cache on Chrome

How to clear your cache on Chrome

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
How to delete a blank page in Google Docs

How to delete a blank page in Google Docs

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to turn on dark mode for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

How to turn on dark mode for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.