If you’re looking to improve your writing, Grammarly is a great tool that offers spelling advice, punctuation tips, language suggestions and more. Here’s how to enable the extension in Google Docs.

Grammarly is a handy addition to Google Docs, offering a level of insight that goes beyond what you get from Google’s built-in spelling and grammar suggestions.

A free account allows you to check up on your spelling, grammar, punctuation, and the conciseness of your writing, while a Premium one covers all of this and additional advice, such as tone adjustments, plagiarism detection, formality level and more.

When you enable the extension on Google Docs, Grammarly will present you with a sidebar, highlighting any corrections and recommendations it has to offer on the right side of your screen. There’s even a Set Goals panel that allows you to customise your audience, formality, domain and tone to receive more tailored feedback from the browser extension.

What you’ll need:

Google Chrome

The Grammarly extension

The Short Version

Go to Grammarly.com/browser Click Install Now Click Add To Chrome Sign up for a Grammarly account or log in to an existing one Open your Google Docs page and click the icon in the bottom right Read through your suggestions

How to enable Grammarly in Google Docs Step

1 Head to Grammarly.com/browser You can do this in Safari, Firefox or Microsoft Edge, but doing so in Chrome will allow you to access the most Grammarly features in Google Docs. Step

2 Click Install Now This will take you to the Grammarly extension. Step

3 Click Add to Chrome Or install the extension on your chosen browser. Step

4 Create a Grammarly account and click Agree And Sign Up If you already have a Grammarly account, click I Have An Account and sign in there. There is an option to skip this stage, but you won’t be able to use Grammarly in Google Docs without creating an account. Step

5 Open your Google Docs document and click on the icon in the bottom right corner of the window By default, this will look like a green G. If you have any suggestions, it’ll be a red circle with a number. Step

6 This is where you’ll see any suggestions You can also click on your corrections in the sidebar to see more information or delete a suggestion if you disagree with Grammarly.