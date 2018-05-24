Sections
Key features:
- 2.6kg
- 60 mins / 23 mins / 8 mins run times; 3.5hr charge time
- Three powered floor heads
- Three detail tools
- Excellent filtration
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is the pinnacle of cordless technology. In fact, Dyson is so sure of the capabilities of this cordless vacuum that it is no longer developing new corded models. Fortunately, the Cyclone V10 Absolute lifts up to its claims, and isn’t just one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners that we’ve tested; it’s one of the best vacuums full stop.
The new digital motor is 20% lighter and 20% more powerful than the one fitted to the Dyson V8. At full speed it runs at 125,000rpm, generating the kind of suction that you’d expect from a plug-in cleaner. With the battery lasting at up to 60 minutes, the Cyclone V10 Absolute will last long enough on a single charge to tackle most homes.
The Absolute ships with all of the tools that you need, but the motorised heads for carpets and hard floors particular impress. In our tests, the Cyclone V10 Absolute managed to pick up all of the mess from our carpet, hard floor and pet hair tests. And, the handheld body makes tackling everything from cars to sofas simple, too. With the cleaning power to outdo plug-in vacuum cleaners, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute is the future of vacuums.
At the time of review, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute was available for £449.99