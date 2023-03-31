Hoover HF910P Review
Verdict
The Hoover HF910P offers features normally found only on more expensive cordless vacuum cleaners, such as an anti-tangle head and live battery meter in minutes. It struggled a little with my edge test, but general dust pick up was very good, provided the cleaner is allowed a few extra sweeps to really get every bit of dust.
Pros
- Decent battery life
- High suction power
- Battery display is in minutes
Cons
- Edge performance could be better
Key Features
- TypeThis is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner.
- Battery lifeExpect up to 35 minutes on a single charge when using the standard power mode, which is enough for most jobs.
- PowerI measured this vacuum cleaner at 111AW on standard power, which is enough for most jobs, boosting to a maxium of 203AW, which is a lot of raw power.
Introduction
The most expensive cordless vacuum cleaners tend to have the widest range of features.
With that in mind, it’s good to see the mid-ranged Hoover HF910P compete, with an anti-tangle floor head and a live battery meter in minutes on the LCD screen. It’s a capable cleaner in most circumstances, too, although its edge performance could be better.
Design and features
- Battery life shown in minutes
- Anti-tangle floor head
- Two useful power modes
Decked out in turquoise and grey, the Hoover HF910P is a smart looking cordless vacuum cleaner. While it’s not the most expensive model that I’ve tested, it has many of the same features that I’d expect to find on high-end cleaners, such as the Dyson V12.
For starters, when the Hoover HF910P is turned on, it shows the battery life in minutes with a live countdown. I don’t mind battery life as a percentage, but seeing how long the battery will actually last for is more useful.
Many cordless vacuum cleaners have multiple power modes, with battery life quoted on the lowest setting, which is often so weak as to be a little pointless. Here, there’s a regular power mode that’s designed for most jobs, plus a higher speed Turbo mode that’s for tougher spills. This makes far more sense, as both modes are actually useful.
There’s also a Mode button, which can only be used with the floor head attached. This button adjusts the speed that the floor head spins at, choosing between carpet and hard floor modes.
As with the Hoover HL5 Pet, the Hoover HF910P has Anti-Twist technology, which is designed to prevent hair getting wrapped around the floor head – handy if you’ve got pets or live in a house with long-haired people.
Should you need to clean it, the brush can be lifted out. That makes keeping the head cleaner than on the Shark Stratos IZ420UK, where the brushes can’t be removed. This floor head has two LED bars that help highlight where you’re vacuuming.
I found the Hoover HF910P quite nimble to hold and, at 3.7kg, it’s not particularly heavy. Certainly, picking the vacuum up to clean around the tops of my walls and into the ceilings wasn’t difficult with this model.
I also found it nimble and small enough to get right underneath furniture.
There are some nice touches, too. First, the vacuum cleaner can stand up by itself, which makes it easy to pause cleaning when needed, without trying to find somewhere to lean the cleaner down.
Secondly, there’s a footswitch to remove the wand from the floor head, so you can do this without having to bend down. Something my back was quite thankful for.
Hoover provides the basic accessories that you’ll need in the box, including a mini motorised pet tool, a crevice tool and a 2-in-1 dusting brush. There’s no storage onboard for any of these tools.
The Hoover HF910P’s battery can be removed for charging, plugging the charging adaptor straight into the port on the back.
There’s also a wall dock, which keeps the Hoover HF910P upright. However, this doesn’t have an integrated charging port, so you still have to plug the charging adaptor straight into the battery.
There’s a decent 0.7-litre bin on this model, which should be sufficient to cope with a full clean of an average-sized house. This bin can be emptied in-situ, although it can be removed, too. The bottom of the bin flaps open: I found that when it was full of hair, the bin needed a tap to get everything out.
At the opposite end of the bin is a washable filter, which simply pulls out and can be rinsed underneath the tap.
A secondary filter inside the main body can also be removed and washed. These should be cleaned every month or so, to keep suction power at its maximum.
Performance
- High suction power
- Good pick-up on flat surfaces
- Edge collection could be better
I put the Hoover HF910P through my normal tests, starting out by measuring raw power in AirWatts (AW) at the handle. This vacuum cleaner starts at a healthy 111AW, which is similar to the mid-level suction power of rival cleaners. This is because other cleaners have a low-power mode that’s not very useful.
On Boost, suction power jumps to 203AW, which again puts the Hoover HF910P in good stead with the competition, such as the Shark Stratos IZ420UK.
Measuring suction distance, I found that this cleaner could, on Boost, pick up rice granules from a distance of 2.5cm. That’s good, as using the crevice tool to clean up a mess can be quick with this cleaner.
I then moved on to my real world tests. First, I sprinkled 20g of flour onto the carpet in an X shape. Running the Hoover HF910P through backwards and forwards on standard power, and you can see that there’s a strip through the middle, but some flour has been left behind.
Upping to Turbo power and running across the mess at the bottom of the carpet, I got better results on a single pass.
Multiple passes on standard power were enough to pick up everything and leave clean carpet. Measuring the bin at the end, 95.5% of the mess was collected, which is a good result.
Next, I went for the edge test. I sprinkled 10g of flour right to the skirting board on carpet tiles. A single pass left behind a fair bit of mess.
I had to go for a few sweeps to pick up as much mess as I could, although that did still leave some behind. Using the floor head alone, I measured a pick-up of 86.86%, and I’d like more than 90%.
Moving to my hard floor test, I sprinkled 20g of rice on the floor. This time, everything was collected, and no grains dropped out, giving me a 100% collection rate.
I tested a pet hair collection, combing cat hair into my test carpet. Here, the Hoover HF910Pnt managed to pick up everything without leaving a hair behind.
Finally, I tested a human hair collection, leaving strands of hair on the carpeted floor. The Hoover HF910Pnt picked up everything and the floor head was free of tangles at the end.
On standard power, I measured the Hoover HF910Pnt at 75.8dB, which is a touch louder than the competition; on Turbo, I measured the vacuum at 78.5dB, which is in-line with the competition.
Battery life came in at a decent 34 minutes 17 seconds on standard power and 12 minutes 48 seconds on Turbo. I found that this was enough power for a quick clean of my house; when doing a deeper clean, I needed a couple of chargers.
Should you buy it?
You want good performance for the price:
This is a mid-range cordless vacuum cleaner with decent performance and high-end features.
If you want to clean faster:
There are cordless models that will suck up dirt quicker, if you’re prepared to pay more.
Final Thoughts
The Hoover HF910Pnt is a good-value cordless vacuum cleaner, offering many features that aren’t normally found on a cleaner at this price, including anti-tangle and a battery display in minutes. Dust collection is generally good, provided that the Hoover HF910Pnt is allowed a few sweeps on tougher stains, although edge collection could have been better. If you’ve got more cash, the Shark Stratos IZ420UK cleans faster, but if you’re on a tighter budget, this is a good mid-range rival. Check out my guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners for alternatives.
FAQs
This is the design of the floor head that prevents hair from tangling up the brush.
It has two: standard is enough for most jobs and boost for tough spills.
