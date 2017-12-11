Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners 2018: the best cable-free cleaners

If you’re looking to cut the cord from your vacuum cleaning, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve tested all the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, and these are our ten favourites after our in depth tests.

Half the faff of doing the vacuuming is down to the constant plugging and unplugging of of the vacuum cleaner to get it to where you need to.

Cordless vacs from all the leading brands, including Dyson, Vax and Bosch, make it into our list. Each page features a summary review of the model, but click the links to read our full in-depth reviews.

Related: Best Dyson deals

In the full reviews you can see before and after examples of cleaning performance on carpets and hard floors, and how well they clean right up to the edge of skirting boards.

We also test what they’re like to use on stairs and how well they clean up pet hair.

Click the dropdown list above or hit the ‘Next’ arrow to see our mini reviews of the best cordless vacuums, or see the names at a glance below.

Why buy a cordless vacuum cleaner?

Cordless vacuum cleaners are a great idea. While most aren’t as powerful as corded vacuum cleaners, cutting the wire is hugely useful and convenient. They let you clean in a completely different way. Instead of doing a big clean every week or so, it’s easy to get a cordless machine out to do quick spot cleans whenever you need.

Improvements in efficiency also means that cordless vacuum cleaners are also improving all the time. In fact, Dyson is so confident that cordless is the future that the company is no longer developing new corded cleaners, focussing on battery models, too.

In many cases, the quality of a cordless cleaner comes down to is accessories, with motorised heads, for example, helping lift up dirt and keep your home clean.

Not being tethered to a socket means cleaning takes less time, too. That means less back bending, plus cordless vacuums are lighter too, so they’re a good option if you have a bad back. They’re typically easier to use on stairs and most are great to use in cars, making them even more versatile.

Top scoring best cordless vacuum cleaners in this round-up

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute | Our score: 10/10

Bosch Athlet BCH625KTGB | Our score: 8/10

Bosch BCH6PETGB Athlet ProAnimal | Our score: 8/10

Gtech AirRam mk2 | Our score: 8/10

Vax Blade 2 Max | Our score: 9/10

Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT | Our score: 9/10

Dyson V6 | Our score: 9/10

Dyson V6 Absolute | Our score: 9/10

Dyson V6 Fluffy | Our score: 10/10

Dyson V7 Animal | Our score: 10/10

Dyson V8 Absolute | Our score: 10/10

Vorwerk Kobold VC100 | Our score: 8/10

What are the weaknesses?

A good cordless vacuum cleaner doesn’t come cheap. You can buy cordless vacuums for around £100 or so, but they generally don’t clean well enough to justify the expense. That means the cheapest machines in our round-up designed for general cleaning cost upwards of £200.

All of the vacuums in this round-up clean well, but with one or two exceptions, they don’t clean as well as corded machines. For example, few can collect dirt trapped up against skirting boards, so you’ll need to go around with a crevice tool to get right into the corners.

Battery life varies, too. Most corded cleaners have multiple power settings, with the lowest power modes giving you a longer run time at the expense of cleaning performance (typically 30 minutes plus); high-power modes can suck the dust out of anything, but sub-ten-minute runtimes are par for the course.

To get the most out of a cordless cleaner, you need to balance the power modes you’re using. Don’t worry too much about run time, as 30 minutes or more is quite a lot of time, particularly when you’re turning the vacuum off between moving it around. Even so, you may need to adjust your cleaning regime in larger houses, cleaning smaller areas between charges.