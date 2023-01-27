Which apps are on Sky Glass and Stream?

Sky’s Glass TV and Stream puck fill out its complement of streaming devices as shuffles away from satellite transmission and more towards delivery of content over the internet.

Both devices look to make it easier for customers to watch their favourite content, whether it’s through Sky TV or through the many number of apps available on Sky’s Entertainment OS.

While our initial reaction to Sky Glass was mixed, as you can read in our review, we were more favourable to the Stream puck, which allows the option of pairing it to whichever existing TV or sound system you have.

What’s great about both devices, though, is the sheer wealth of content available on Sky’s Entertainment OS platform, with programming available from Apple TV+, Disney+ and Netflix. Sky has promised to add more apps, and it has lived up to that promise so far, so for a full rundown of what’s available on both Sky Glass and the Stream puck, have a look below.

All the apps available on Sky Glass (A-Z)

All4

Channel 4’s SVOD rival service to the likes of iPlayer and ITV Hub features all the TV boxsets the broadcaster has to offer.

Cost: £Free, ad-supported

Max resolution: HD

Amazon Music

Amazon’s music streaming service that rivals the likes of Spotify and Apple Music with millions of songs and albums on its platform. Prime members can enjoy further benefits with ad-free music listening.

Cost: £9.99/month, £8.99/m for Prime customers

Max resolution: UHD and Spatial Audio

Read our Amazon Music HD review

Apple TV+

Apple’s streaming app arrived on Sky Glass Christmas 2021, bringing its line-up of original content such as TV series See, The Morning show and Ted Lasso.

Cost: Seven-day free trial, £4.99/month thereafter

Max resolution: 4K HDR

Read our Apple TV+ review

BBC iPlayer

Watch BBC channels live as well as catch up with TV programmes, sports and films you missed from the linear broadcast schedule. Plus view content only available on the service, such as The Green Planet.

Cost: £Free

Max resolution: 4K, HLG

BBC Sounds

BBC Sounds delivers all of the BBC’s radio stations and audio content in live streams, audio on-demand, and easily digestible podcasts.

Cost: £Free

Discovery+

A video streaming service that focuses on factual and original content from the various Discovery channels. It’s also the place where you’ll find the streaming version of Eurosport.

Cost: £4.99 (Entertainment), £6.99 (Entertainment and Sport)

Resolution: HD/Ultra HD

Disney+

The House of Mouse’s video streaming service brings the media giant’s massive library online, with content from ESPN, 20th Century, Marvel, Star Wars, FX available.

Cost: £7.99/month

Max Resolution: 4K HDR

read our Disney+ review

Fiit

A fitness app with over 500 fitness workouts to do in the comfort of your own home led by ‘inspirational’ instructors.

Cost: The app is £free, and after the 14-day trial expires there’s a choice of £20/month or £120/annual subscription

Global Player

Global Player is an audio & music app that features some of the UK’s biggest radio stations, including Capital FM, Heart and Classic FM.

Cost: £Free

GolfPass

If you’re a big golf fan, then this app will instruct you on how to become better with instructional videos from professional golfers, as well as hundreds of hours of live coverage.

Price: £4.99/month, £49 annually

Max resolution: Unknown

Highbrow

Have a child from the age of 1-11? The Highbrow app is an SVOD (subscription video on demand) app with over 10,000 educational videos that teach kids everything from arts & crafts, foreign languages, science experiments and more.

Cost: 30-day free trial, £5.99/month thereafter

ITVX

Stream live content or view all the on-demand TV boxsets ITV has to offer. Live TV includes ITV, ITV 2, ITV Be. ITV 3, ITV 4 and CiTV.

Cost: £Free, ad-supported

Max resolution: HD

Lionsgate+

The service formerly known as Starz Play has been rebranded as Lionsgate+, offering films and TV series from the US studio which includes the likes of BMF, Doom Patrol, Outlander, The Serpent Queen and content licensed from other studios, such as Get Out.

Cost: £5.99/month

Max resolution: HD

Peacock

The ad-supported streaming service from NBC Universal offers a tweaked line-up to its U.S counterpart, so UK customers get the likes of MacGruber, The US Office, Saturday Night Live, and 30 Rock.

Cost: £Free, ad-supported

Max Resolution: HD

Peloton

Like FiiT, Peloton beams fitness-based workouts to your home, with access to thousands of classes conducted by ‘world-class’ instructors.

Cost: 2-month free trial, £12.99/month thereafter

Prime Video

Amazon’s entrant into the video streaming wars boasts a huge amount of licensed, original and exclusive film and TV content, access to other subscription channels and live sports (such as tennis and the Premier League).

Cost: £7.99/month

Max Resolution: 4K HDR

Radio player

Listen to hundreds of radio stations for free with no sign-up or extra ads, as well as subscribe to thousands of shows and podcasts.

Cost: £Free

Red Bull TV

Red Bull’s sports channel for avid sport fans with live TV and on-demand content showcasing its original films and documentaries

Cost: £Free

Resolution: HD/4K HDR

Sky News/Weather

Get the latest weather forecasts for your local area and the rest of the world.

Spotify

Stream your favourite music and podcasts from the biggest music streaming service.

Costs: £Free with ads, £9.99/month for Premium

read our Spotify review

STV player

Video on-demand service with a bucketload of TV boxsets, documentaries and true crime series.

Cost: £Free

Resolution: HD

Tastemade

Offers access to food, travel, and home & design shows from around the world on-demand.

Cost: £Free

Vevo

Collection of music videos and playlists, as well as daily video premieres and live music performances from artists.

Cost: £Free

YouTube

Massive online video and social media platform that has something for everyone.

Cost: £Free

Resolution: 4K HDR/HLG

YouTube Kids

YouTube for a more kid-friendly audience, where adults can choose the types of videos their children have access to.

Cost: £Free

XITE

Like Vevo this is another collection of music videos but more interactive with themed channels, playlists and throwback videos.