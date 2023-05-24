What is the Fujifilm X-S20? All about Fujifilm’s latest mirrorless camera

Fujifilm has officially announced the successor to 2020’s X-S10 with some major upgrades all around.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is the Fujifilm X-S20?

The Fujifilm X-S20 is a mirrorless camera directed at content creators and photography enthusiasts.

The camera packs the same 26.1-megapixel X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor found in the X-T3 and the X-T4, positioning the X-S20 a step down from the X-Trans 5 HR-powered Fujifilm X-H2 and X-T5, as well as the X-Trans 5 HS-powered X-H2S. It also includes the X-Processor 5 found inside the latter three models.

The camera features 7 stops of in-body stabilisation and there’s Face/Eye AF along with a range of subject detection modes, which we found to be particularly snappy during our hands-on time with the camera. The list includes animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, planes, trains, insects and drones.

The X-S20 comes with Fujifilm’s usual selection of Film Simulation modes for those looking to achieve a more stylistic look in-camera, and the camera is capable of shooting at up to 8fps with the manual shutter or 20fps with the electronic shutter.

This camera is especially suitable for content creators and video makers with support for up to 6.2K/30p shooting and Apple ProRes RAW and BlackMagic RAW available via HDMI. There’s even a built-in “Vlog” mode on the top dial that offers quick access to features like the self-timer and new Background Defocus and Product Priority modes. The latter appears similar to the Product Showcase mode in rival Sony’s vlogging cameras.

The 3.0-inch 3-way tilting LCD monitor flips out to the side making it easy to capture selfies and content at different angles, and there’s an OLED viewfinder up top with a 2.36m-dot resolution.

All of the above is packaged in a compact and lightweight (491g) body with a 3.5mm mic/headphone jack, a 2.5mm remote release, a USB-C port and a Micro HDMI port. The X-S20 takes one UHS-II memory card and includes a NP-W235 Li-ion battery, which Fujifilm says should last you about 800 frames.

How much does the Fujifilm X-S20 cost?

The X-S20 is priced at $1299/£1249 for the body only and will be available to pick up from June 29, 2023.