What is Starlink? The internet service explained

Starlink is reinventing how we can connect with the internet with the aim of delivering global coverage using satellites.

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, has been developing a technology that could allow more users across the globe to access a stable and consistent internet connection.

Here is everything you need to know about Starlink, including how much it costs and which regions it’s currently running in.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is an internet service that uses satellites to provide coverage, developed and provided by the company SpaceX. Over the last three years, the company has launched over 1,000 satellites into orbit with over 10,000 customers worldwide.

Starlink claims that it can “deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more” with the aim of providing “high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable”.

Instead of using the traditional method – which involves fibre optic cables – Starlink uses a satellite system that broadcasts signals to satellites in orbit, which are then relayed back to users on Earth. Starlink partnered up with T-Mobile in August 2022 to test a new service that should bring more connectivity to users in America, with the overall aim of eliminating dead zones that cannot access any internet services.

Get £100 off the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React Head to Currys today to save £100 on the Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React and get the cooling air purifier for just £399 instead of its usual £499 price. Currys

Was £499

£399 View Deal

Starlight claims that it can offer download speeds between 50-500Mbps, depending on which package and region you are in. The company has warned that there are periodic outages, caused by gaps in the satellite constellation. As more satellites are launched into orbit and the web becomes more consistent, there should be fewer instances of people losing connectivity.

Image Credit (Starlink)

Which regions can access Starlink?

Starlink is currently accessible to a majority of the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. Americans that live in the South and Midwest will have a longer waiting time to access the service.

Starlink has claimed that its services work in areas that sit between 45 and 53 degrees North latitude, which explains why certain parts of the globe are yet to gain connectivity. If you want to find out if Starlink is available in your area, visit the Starlink website to check if the service is running in your region. Some areas are up and running, some are currently on a waiting list and others will be coming soon. Those in waiting list regions will be able to order a slot to reserve their place.

How much is Starlink?

Starlink offers a variety of different packages. Users can own or rent the service, with the choice between Standard and High Performance hardware. Upgrading to High Performance is best for power users, business and enterprise applications, with more resilient hardware that connects to more satellites than Standard.

There is also the choice between Standard and Priority service. Standard service users get unlimited “Standard” data each month, while Priority users get an extra 1TB of Priority data monthly which gets network precedence over Standard. This allows for faster and more consistent speeds. Priority users still get unlimited Standard data after their 1TB Priority allowance.

When you sign up for Starlink you are sent a satellite dish that you need to set up at your home. This dish receives the signals from satellites in orbit and passes the bandwidth across to your router.

The Standware hardware costs £499 and the High Performance hardware costs £2410. The service charge is paid monthly, with the Standard package costing £75 per month and Priority costing £180 per month.

In America, the prices are more varied. There are three packages, including Starlink, Starlink RV and Starlink Business. Starlink costs $110 per month with a $599 hardware fee, Starlink RV has a $599 hardware fee and costs $135 per month. Finally, Starlink Business comes with a $2500 hardware fee and costs $500 per month.