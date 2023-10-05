Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Sony Pictures Core? New PlayStation Plus movie perks explained

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

What is Sony Pictures Core? A rebranded movies app is coming to PS4 and PS5 consoles with perks for some PS Plus subscribers.

Sony has announced Sony Pictures Core, which is a renamed iteration of its Bravia Core service. Today, it launches for PS5 and PS4 consoles with some nice benefits for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe subscribers.

They’ll get acccess to a curated selection of upto 100 movies that are available to stream on demand through Sony Pictures Core, as part of their membership. There’ll be more benefits to follow, but among the initial slate of movies are Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation.

That doesn’t mean non-members are ignored. In some markets, UK included, the Sony Pictures Core app will offer exclusive purchase windows for movies like the Gran Turismo adaptation. That’ll be available in IMAX Enhanced. Nice.

Once you’ve downloaded and signed-up for Sony Pictures Core on the console (it’s free to sign up), you’ll have access to buy and rent up to 2,000 movies. So, it’s little more than a store front, the PS Plus benefits aside.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife after among the launch titles.

Is this the same as Bravia Core?

Essentially, yes. Bravia Core ships with Sony Bravia smart televisions offering access to 4K movies new and old, as well as a variety of IMAX Enhanced movies from Sony Pictures. It also offers lossless 80Mbps Pure Stream compatibility on some films.

Bravia buyers get a few free credits to choose from 100s of films and, after that, movies are available to buy or rent. There’s also unlimited streaming available of older movies for two years. That’ll app will also become Sony Pictures Core on Bravia sets from next year.

