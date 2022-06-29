What is Sony InZone? The new gaming brand explained

Sony recently announced its newest gaming brand, Sony InZone. But, what is InZone and which products fall under the line?

Read on to learn everything you need to know about Sony InZone, including what it is, what gear is available and which consoles and PCs are supported…

What is Sony InZone?

InZone is Sony’s newest gaming peripheral brand aimed at not only PS5 players, but also PC gamers in need of high-performance monitors and headsets.

“The market has been expanding with a higher interest in gaming with the spread of e-sports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment”, said Yukihiro Kitajima, Head of Game Business and Marketing Office at Sony.

“With Sony’s strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems. We are committed to contributing to the growth of gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation® gamers with a wider range of options to enrich lives through gaming”.

Which products have been announced?

So far, Sony has unveiled two gaming monitors and three headsets, but we’d expect the company to release more products in the future.

Monitors

Sony has announced two monitors: the InZone M9 and the M3.

InZone M9

The M9 is a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor capable of delivering high contrast thanks to Full Array Local Dimming and DisplayHDR 600 certification. It also covers more than 95% DCI-P3 for accurate colour reproduction.

The monitor has a fast 144Hz variable refresh rate, as well as a 1ms Gray to Gray response time, allowing it to react quickly during gameplay. It’s compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology and VRR with HDMI 2.1.

The M9 is priced at £999 and will available this summer.

InZone M3

The M3, meanwhile, is a 27-inch Full HD monitor with an even faster 240Hz variable refresh rate and the same 1ms Gray to Gray response time as the M9.

This monitor has is DisplayHDR 400 certified and supports sRGB 99% and 1.07 billion colours for a vibrant picture.

This M3 will be available from this winter, with prices still to be confirmed.

Headsets

Sony has also stepped into the gaming headset market with InZone, launching two wireless pairs and one wired headset.

InZone H9

The InZone H9 is a wireless gaming headset that sets itself apart from the H7 and the H3 with the addition of noise cancelling and an ambient sound mode.

The headset also takes advantage of 360 spatial sound for precise target detection and a 32 hour battery life for long gaming sessions. The headset can also be charged quickly, with just 10 minutes of charging capable of delivering up to an hour of gameplay.

The H9 is priced at £269.

InZone H7

The H7 is the second wireless pair in the range. While there’s no noise cancelling here, this headset actually packs a longer 40 hour battery life along with the same fast charging speeds.

Like the H9, there’s also support for 360 spatial sound for more immersive gameplay.

The H7 costs £199.

InZone H3

Finally, there’s the InZone H3. This headset also features 360 spatial sound, while the wired design means there’s no limit for how long you can game.

The H3 is the cheapest of the three at just £89.

What are they compatible with?

The InZone peripherals are compatible with the PS5, but you can also use them in your gaming PC setup.

PlayStation features on the M9 in particular include Auto HDR Tone Mapping to automatically recognise the monitor during setup and optimise HDR settings, and auto switching between Cinema Mode and Game Mode depending on whether you’re watching a movie or gaming.

That doesn’t mean PC gamers will be left in the dust, as Sony is also releasing its InZone Hub software to allow PC gamers to customise sound and picture settings for InZone monitors and headsets.