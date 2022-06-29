Sony announces PC-focused InZone gaming monitors and headsets

Sony has announced a new brand of gaming peripherals, InZone, which includes two monitors and three sets of headphones.

The new Sony InZone M9 and M3 gaming monitors supply 27-inch IPS panels with a 1ms GtG (Grey to Grey) response time. The M9 gives you Full Array Local Dimming for high contrast, a 4K resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Sony InZone M3 gives you a Full HD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and variable refresh rate technologies.

Auto KVM Switch enables you to control two PCs from a single keyboard, mouse and headset connected to either monitor.

As tipped last week, Sony has also announced the InZone H9, InZone H7, and InZone H3 gaming headsets. All three supply a a flexible flip-up boom microphone, support for Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound, and control and ducts that optimise low-frequency sound reproduction.

The InZone H9 supplies 32 hours of battery life, while the InZone H7 gives you 40 hours, and the InZone H3 is the sole wired model of the three. The range-topping H9 also gives you noise cancelling technology, which includes an Ambient mode for hearing external noise loud and clear.

Citing “the spread of esports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment”, these devices stretch well beyond the PS5, and are being targeted at PC gamers. They’ll even work nicely with the Xbox Series X.

That said, the Sony InZone M9 gaming monitor will be automatically recognised when used with the PS5, and will optimise HDR settings and output modes. Adjusting volume settings with the InZone H9 and InZone H7, meanwhile, will be displayed on the screen.

The Sony InZone M9 monitor will be available some time this summer for £999, while the Sony InZone M3 will be available in the winter, with the price yet to be confirmed. Sony’s US press release suggests it’ll cost $649.99, which means it’ll probably cost somewhere in the £500 region.

All three InZone headsets will be available in July, with the InZone H9 costing £269, the InZone H7 at £189, and the wired InZone H3 costing £89.