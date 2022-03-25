 large image

What is Samsung Knox?

Anyone looking to buy a new Samsung device may notice the Samsung Knox feature. But what is it, and why is it important?

Samsung Knox has been around since 2013 and is Samsung’s own solution to mobile security, featured on almost every Galaxy device, including wearables, mobiles and tablets.

Some of the latest devices to include Knox are the new Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G, as well as the infamous Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung claims that Knox provides a secure environment for corporate data and apps across all Galaxy devices, with protection for both business and personal privacy on one device, meaning users don’t need to invest in third-party security.

Knox actually refers to the underlying technology that comes factory installed on the hardware of the latest Galaxy phones, tablets and smartwatches. The company has stated that it plans on expanding Knox onto other Samsung consumer electrics and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the future, though it’s not clear when.

As a platform Knox is completely free, with Samsung actually encouraging its users to use the free Secure Folder feature, which takes advantage of the added later of protection Knox ensures.

Anyone looking for more security also has the option of checking out the series of consumer and business-based solutions that Samsung offer at additional prices, though these are optional add ons.

According to Samsung, all the data that Knox accesses is securely encrypted by default using government-certified encryption modules.

Any device that includes this hardware is designed to block attempts at tampering and should keep the consumer shielded from attacks during boot-up, run time or even when the device is turned off.

However, it is important to note that despite what Knox is capable of, it is not an antivirus software nor is it a program, instead, it is a platform built of overlapping defence and security measurements that help prevent intrusion.

Anyone who is working with particularly sensitive data could invest in a VPN; check out our recommended VPN services by clicking on the link prior.

If you’re looking to use Samsung Knox on your Galaxy device, you can click on the Knox icon to automatically switch between modes, so you can navigate between your own encrypted content without needing to reboot your device or having it slow down.

The latest version of Samsung Knox is 3.8, and it will automatically update to the latest version as you update your device, meaning you should always make sure that you’re keeping up to date with your phone’s updates.

