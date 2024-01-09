Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is NXTPAPER 3.0? The TCL display tech explained

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

TCL has taken to CES 2024 to unveil its newest range of smartphones and tablets featuring screens powered by the company’s NXTPAPER 3.0 technology, but what is NXTPAPER 3.0?

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the TCL display technology. 

What is NXTPAPER 3.0? 

NXTPAPER 3.0 is the latest generation of TCL’s proprietary display technology optimised for human eyes. The screen tech is featured across TCL’s 2024 range of smartphones and tablets. 

The technology follows on from NXTPAPER 2.0 which filters blue light by up to 61% while ensuring images stay sharp, colours are vibrant, contrast is deep and motion remains natural. 

NXTPAPER 3.0 improves upon the above with its new Circular Polarized Light (CPL) screen designed to simulate the emission-reflection-refraction path of natural light. This makes reading more comfortable for the eyes and improves the display’s paper-like appearance. 

Other new features include higher refresh rates for a smoother viewing experience and DC dimming technology to reduce flicker. Meanwhile, the Adaptive Colour Temperature feature uses an RGB sensor to automatically adjust the screen to the best colour temperature based on the time and ambient light in the room. 

The user interface has been updated with a 3-in-1 UI optimised for different viewing scenarios, including a normal mode for general use, a low-contrast Color Paper mode for flicking through comics and a black and white Ink Paper mode for reading books. 

NXTPAPER 3.0 also includes built-in reminders to take breaks away from the screen, encouraging users to adopt the 20-20-20 rule that recommends you take a 20-second break to focus on an object 20 feet away every 20 minutes. Users can also choose to receive reminders when using their screen in poor lighting or when they’re too close to the screen. 

What devices feature NXTPAPER 3.0?

TCL has also announced a range of smartphones and tablets that will feature its NXTPAPER 3.0 screen tech. 

This includes the TCL 50 series, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro and the TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G.

