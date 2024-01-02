Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is My AI on Snapchat? The chatbot explained

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you like to send photos to your friends over Snapchat, you may have noticed a new addition to your Chat Feed in 2023. 

My AI is Snapchat’s built-in chatbot powered by OpensAI’s ChatGPT technology. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about My AI, including what it can do, how it uses your data and how to get rid of the chatbot for good. 

What is My AI on Snapchat? 

My AI is Snapchat’s free built-in AI chatbot. 

Snapchat users can ask My AI to complete a range of simple tasks, including answering questions, suggesting Snapchat lenses, helping to plan trips and suggesting recipe ideas for dinner. My AI can also use the location information to show nearby restaurants and business recommendations on Snap Map. 

As an ongoing chat in your Chat Feed, My AI can remember things you’ve shared with it, including facts about yourself and your interests. This allows the chatbot’s responses and recommendations to feel personalised and catered to you. 

My AI is based on OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT model tweaked with safety enhancements unique to Snapchat. My AI is also designed to be more conversational than ChatGPT and is better suited to shorter answers than generating huge blocks of text. 

Can I get rid of my AI on Snapchat? 

If you’re subscribed to Snap’s Snapchat+ service, you can choose to either unpin or delete My AI from your Chat Feed at any time. 

To unpin My AI from the top of your Chat Feed tap the Snapchat+ banner on your Profile screen and toggle My AI from ‘Pinned’ to ‘Unpinned’. If you’d prefer to get rid of it entirely, press and hold the My AI chat in your Chat Feed and tap ‘Chat Settings’. Then, simply hit ‘Clear from Chat Feed’.

Unfortunately, if you’re a regular Snapchat user, you won’t be able to unpin or delete My AI from your Chat Feed at this time. You can, however, delete past content shared with My AI by diving into your account Privacy Controls and tapping ‘Clear My AI Data’.

