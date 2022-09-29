Snapchat launched all the way back in 2011 and has become one of the most recognisable social media platforms ever made.

The key to a successful social media app is creating new features once in a while that make the experience feel fresh to users, while also sticking to the same format that made the app great in the first place.

Snapchat has done a great job of balancing its iconic yellow style and features over the past few years, adding in new features like Bitmojis and Maps.

But the latest feature that has made headlines is Snapchat Plus, which launched in June of this year.

What is Snapchat Plus?

Snapchat Plus is the paid version of Snapchat, costing users £3.99/$3.99 a month, and comes with a wealth of exclusive features.

Snapchat Plus allows users to pin anyone on their friend’s list as their number one BFF, in what looks to be a callback to the Top Friends List feature on MySpace. Having someone as your BBF allows you to track their whereabouts for the last 24 hours via the feature Ghost Trails, although this will only work if that friend already has their location turned on.

Users are also able to check how many people have rewatched their stories with Story Rewatch Indicator, as well as look at Friend Solar Systems, which informs users of how close they are with their friends.

There are also more options in terms of themes and custom icons available for Snapchat Plus members, as well as a collection of exclusive Bitmoji backgrounds.

Do Snapchat Plus users see ads?

One of the most annoying aspects of Snapchat is all the ads that pop up when you are looking through Stories.

Unfortunately, it does not look like being a Snapchat Plus subscriber will spare you from this issue, as the company has claimed that ads are going to be a part of the core business model in the long term.