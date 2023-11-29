Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Microsoft Loop? The Notion competitor explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

We live in a world where efficiency is king, and companies worldwide always look at how to speed up and improve processes. A new project-management and collaboration app from Microsoft, Loop, aims to do just that.

A lot of the focus around new Microsoft apps and features right now is centred around AI and, specifically, Microsoft Copilot. But, even at Microsoft, software innovation isn’t all about artificial intelligence.

This kind of app has gained a lot of attention of late due to the popularity of Notion, which defines itself as a “single space where you can think, write, and plan.” Now, Microsoft is on the scene with its “Loop” rival.

What is Microsoft Loop?

Microsoft Loop is a project management and collaboration app or, as Microsoft terms it, a “co-creation experience that brings together teams, content and tasks across your tools and devices.” The interface is reminiscent of rival app Notion but with the benefit of Microsoft app integration.

Microsoft Loop
Image Credit (Microsoft)

Loop provides a workspace that invites various methods of collaboration so teams can interact across various mediums, all while staying in sync so users can work together in real time.

Microsoft touts three key features that make up Loop. There’s Loop components, Loop pages and Loop workspaces. Components are transferrable content that will stay up to date wherever they are shared. These allow you to collaborate across Loop, in meetings, within chats, or in documentation and emails. Components can be things like notes, tables, graphs, lists and more.

Microsoft Loop
Image Credit (Microsoft)

Then, there is pages. There are canvases within Loop that allow you to place your components in one place, creating small or large projects. Workspaces is where your projects can be stored and accessed by teams, letting them see how things are progressing and where to contribute or track tasks.

Loop features deep integration with Microsoft apps like Teams, Outlook, Word, Whiteboard and more. While Loop components can also be shared across Microsoft 365 apps too. It also, of course, now features Copilot integration too.

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

