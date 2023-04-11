What is iPadOS? The Apple operating system explained

Whether you’re picking up a new iPad or deciding between Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi or any of the other makes on our best tablets list, you’ve probably heard of iPadOS.

The term refers to Apple’s iPad operating system, but what exactly does that mean, what features are included and which devices support the latest version of iPadOS?

Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about iPadOS.

What is iPadOS?

iPadOS is a mobile operating system designed to run on Apple’s iPad tablet line.

The initial version rolled out in 2019 – almost a decade after the iPad first hit shelves. This is because, prior to iPadOS, Apple’s tablet line ran on the mobile operating system iOS. Apple announced that the iPad would be getting its own OS at that year’s WWDC event, enabling more of a focus on multitasking for the bigger screen.

However, these differences aside, the iPhone and iPad continue to share a similar look and a comparable array of features with each major OS update. This makes it easy to use the two devices alongside each other in the Apple ecosystem.

Freeform on iPadOS 16

What is the current iPadOS?

The latest version is iPadOS 16.

Key features that arrived with this update include the ability to recall messages in the Messages app, the Freeform whiteboard to enable collaboration, the ability to resize windows in Stage Manager, AI upscaling for games and a native weather app (finally).

iPadOS 16 initially rolled out in October 2022 and is available to download across Apple’s tablet range, including the newest iPad Pro M2, iPad Air 2022, iPad Mini 6 and iPad (10th gen).

When it comes to older models, the update is compatible with all versions of the iPad Pro, the iPad Air (3rd gen and later), the iPad Mini (5th gen and later) and the iPad (5th gen and later).