The Apple App Store is home to over 8 million apps right now and is the best way for Apple users to download and buy applications.

It features across the iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS and macOS systems, with every app, app update and app bundle being reviewed by the company.

The Universal Purchase feature came to the App Store in 2020 and aims to help users enjoy the apps that they love across multiple devices, whether it’s an iPad, iPhone or Mac.

If you want to find out more about Apple’s Universal Purchase then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through everything you need to know.

What is Apple’s Universal Purchase

Apple’s Universal Purchase allows Apple users to buy a single app as a universal purchase, so you can use the software across multiple Apple devices.

When buying an app or game that supports Apple’s Universal Purchase, it will become available across your iOS, iPadOS and macOS platforms, as well as any other supported Apple ecosystem.

For example, the Resident Evil 4 game will be available as a Universal Purchase, so you won’t need to purchase the game multiple times to play it across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Not every app and game in Apple’s App Store supports Universal Purchase, however. For example, Resident Evil Village is a standalone purchase on Mac, which means you won’t be able to play it on iPhone too without a separate purchase.

In-app purchases and subscriptions can be enabled in Universal Purchase apps. This can be done in every version of the app or just applied to certain platforms.

If you’re a developer who’s interested in using Apple’s Universal Purchase, simply visit this Apple Support page to find out how you can list your app as a bundle over multiple platforms.