What is iCloud Plus? Apple’s Cloud service explained

iCloud has been a mainstay of Apple products for a number of years now, but what exactly is iCloud Plus, and how does it work?

We’re going to be running through everything you need to know about iCloud Plus, including the price and features, so you know exactly what you’re getting into before you sign up.

What is iCloud Plus?

iCloud Plus is a premium version of the standard iCloud service. It comes with more storage than iCloud, with iCloud Plus plans coming with 50GB, 200GB or 2TB of storage.

iCloud Plus can be used to store photos, media, files and more in the Cloud. These can be accessed by any Apple device that is logged in with your Apple ID, making it easier to share your information across different platforms.

Users can also back up their iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to iCloud Plus. Not only does this keep your data safe, but it means that your backups are always available if you need to restore an existing device or set up a new one.

How much is iCloud Plus?

As previously mentioned, there are three iCloud Plus plans available for users. These include a 50GB, 200GB and 2TB storage plan. We have provided a price breakdown for each subscription below.

50GB: $0.99/£0.79/€0.99

200GB: $2.99/£2.49/€2.99

2TB: $9.99/£6.99/€9.99

What features come with iCloud Plus?

iCloud Plus comes with a few premium features compared to the base subscription. Upgrading to iCloud Plus gives users access to iCloud Private Relay, which can hide your IP address and browsing activity in Safari and protect your internet traffic. Apple claims that it can do all of this without affecting the performance of the browser.

Another feature is HomeKit Secure Video. This allows users to connect home security cameras in the Home app to record footage and view it from anywhere while keeping it private and secure. Custom Email Domain, as the name suggests, gives users the chance to personalise their iCloud email address with a custom domain name, which can be viewed by friends and family.

There is also Hide My Email, which creates a unique, random email address that is forwarded to your personal inbox so you can receive alerts and emails without needing to share your personal email address.