You may be unconvinced by the flagrant way many use AI (artificial intelligence) tools like ChatGPT right now but, if you listen to technology companies, artificial intelligence is the future of computing. Chip manufacturers like Qualcomm and AMD jumped on the train in fast fashion, and AMD Ryzen AI is the latter’s initiative. Let’s dive in.

Areas where AI is getting a lot of broad attention right now tend to be web-based and/or focused on generative AI, so the likes of ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Adobe’s Firefly. You might also be aware of Microsoft’s Copilot, the AI assistant on Windows, but that’s web-based too. On the hardware front, we have seen AI-enabled chips utilise new Windows Studio Effects for video conferencing but not much more.

That’s the AI use that has come to the fore immediately but, going forward, a lot of AI benefits are likely to come in the background, with artificial intelligence becoming more integrated into applications and chips featuring dedicated hardware to help out – such as a neural processing unit (NPU). AMD is doing just that with some of its latest chips and Ryzen AI is at the forefront. Here’s our basic explainer.

What is AMD Ryzen AI?

AMD Ryzen AI is the chip manufacturer’s artificial intelligence PC initiative. Ryzen AI encompasses all the technology that AMD is bringing to its Windows PCs, with it debuting on mobile chips for laptops initially. AMD Ryzen AI uses artificial intelligence to enhance the user experience and now features on over 50 different laptop designs.

The first consumer-facing features powered by Ryzen AI are Windows Studio Effects, which include Automatic Framing, Eye Contact Correction and Advanced Background Effects. These are powered with the help of an NPU (neural processing unit), which is available as part of most of the AMD Ryzen 7040 and 8040 laptop chip series.

The initial and most obvious benefits of AMD Ryzen AI come from chips that now have the addition of an NPU but the technology utilises the CPU and GPU components as well. AMD touts that Ryzen AI helps to improve multitasking, productivity and efficiency capabilities. Improvements to media consumption are included too, such as real-time video quality enhancement.

Outside of general improvements, AMD is partnering with software makers like Adobe, Microsoft, Blackmagic, Avid, OBS Studio, Zoom, XSplit VCam, Audacity and more to bring AI enhancement to their apps. The initiative also includes AMD Ryzen AI Software, aimed at helping users create generative AI models.