Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is AMD Ryzen AI?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

You may be unconvinced by the flagrant way many use AI (artificial intelligence) tools like ChatGPT right now but, if you listen to technology companies, artificial intelligence is the future of computing. Chip manufacturers like Qualcomm and AMD jumped on the train in fast fashion, and AMD Ryzen AI is the latter’s initiative. Let’s dive in.

Areas where AI is getting a lot of broad attention right now tend to be web-based and/or focused on generative AI, so the likes of ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Adobe’s Firefly. You might also be aware of Microsoft’s Copilot, the AI assistant on Windows, but that’s web-based too. On the hardware front, we have seen AI-enabled chips utilise new Windows Studio Effects for video conferencing but not much more.

That’s the AI use that has come to the fore immediately but, going forward, a lot of AI benefits are likely to come in the background, with artificial intelligence becoming more integrated into applications and chips featuring dedicated hardware to help out – such as a neural processing unit (NPU). AMD is doing just that with some of its latest chips and Ryzen AI is at the forefront. Here’s our basic explainer.

What is AMD Ryzen AI?

AMD Ryzen AI is the chip manufacturer’s artificial intelligence PC initiative. Ryzen AI encompasses all the technology that AMD is bringing to its Windows PCs, with it debuting on mobile chips for laptops initially. AMD Ryzen AI uses artificial intelligence to enhance the user experience and now features on over 50 different laptop designs.

The first consumer-facing features powered by Ryzen AI are Windows Studio Effects, which include Automatic Framing, Eye Contact Correction and Advanced Background Effects. These are powered with the help of an NPU (neural processing unit), which is available as part of most of the AMD Ryzen 7040 and 8040 laptop chip series.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

The initial and most obvious benefits of AMD Ryzen AI come from chips that now have the addition of an NPU but the technology utilises the CPU and GPU components as well. AMD touts that Ryzen AI helps to improve multitasking, productivity and efficiency capabilities. Improvements to media consumption are included too, such as real-time video quality enhancement.

Outside of general improvements, AMD is partnering with software makers like Adobe, Microsoft, Blackmagic, Avid, OBS Studio, Zoom, XSplit VCam, Audacity and more to bring AI enhancement to their apps. The initiative also includes AMD Ryzen AI Software, aimed at helping users create generative AI models.

You might like…

What is the MediaTek Dimensity 8300?

What is the MediaTek Dimensity 8300?

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
What is a HEIF file? The JPEG replacement explained

What is a HEIF file? The JPEG replacement explained

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
What is OLED? A guide to the display technology

What is OLED? A guide to the display technology

Kob Monney 4 days ago
JPG vs JPEG: What’s the difference?

JPG vs JPEG: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
What is HDR? High Dynamic Range TVs and phones explained

What is HDR? High Dynamic Range TVs and phones explained

Kob Monney 4 days ago
What is Bluetooth Multipoint? The headphone technology explained

What is Bluetooth Multipoint? The headphone technology explained

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words