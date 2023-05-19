What is Adobe Firefly? The generative AI tech explained

If you’re at all interested in digital art, illustrations, 3D rendering or video creation, you’ve probably come across the term “AI art” by now.

Adobe Firefly isn’t the first generative AI art model on the scene but it is the one that will soon be built into supported Creative Cloud apps. Here’s everything you need to know about Adobe Firefly.

What is Adobe Firefly?

Adobe Firefly is a family of generative AI models created by Adobe for its Creative Cloud suite. The models currently focus on image and text effect generation with the aim being to improve creative workflows across Adobe’s apps.

“The vision for Firefly is to help people expand upon their natural creativity. As an embedded model inside Adobe products, Firefly will offer generative AI tools made specifically for creative needs, use cases, and workflows”, explains Adobe on its website.

Key features include content-aware image generation in Photoshop, the ability to generate custom vectors, brushes and textures for illustrations and the option to change the mood, atmosphere and weather in videos.

Adobe is even looking at expanding to 3D work in the future by making it possible to transform 3D works into photorealistic images.

You can find a wide range of examples of what Adobe Firefly can do in the video below:

One of the biggest differentiators for Adobe compared to other AI image generators, like DALL-E 2, is that the company has included a universal “Do Not Train” Content Credentials tag. The idea behind this tag is to make it possible for creators to opt out of having their art used as part of a dataset to train generative AI models anywhere on the web.

When it comes to Adobe’s own generative AI model, the current Firefly model has been trained on a dataset of Adobe Stock images, openly licensed work and public domain content where the copyright has expired.

This means the model has not been trained using any Creative Cloud user’s personal content, though whether it is appropriate to train AI art models on any artwork without explicit permission from that artist is still a conversation that is very much up for debate.

Is Adobe Firefly free to use?

Adobe Firefly will be built into Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite and is currently free for existing subscribers looking to sign up for the beta.

That means you can test the AI art model out right now by applying to join the beta on Adobe’s website.