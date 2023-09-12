Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is a 3nm processor and why does it matter?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have just been announced and it features the Apple A17 Pro chip. The new chip uses a 3nm process, but what does that mean?

Knowing what a nanometer is, in the context of computer chips, isn’t something every consumer needs to know. But, it is a key part of the technology and, when a big advancement happens, it can mean a lot for the user experience.

With the Apple A17 Pro chip, the iPhone has moved onto a 3nm process. These are the key details of what it means.

What is a 3nm processor?

Nanometres (nm) indicate the size of a process node on a chip, such as a 3nm process. A smaller process means an increased number of transistors can be fitted onto a chip. 

In simple terms, the smaller the process in nanometres, the more performance and efficiency on offer. However, this is a broad view as advancing technologies and different methods used by different manufacturers can impact overall performance. 

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

Nevertheless, especially when compared with other chips used by the same manufacturer, it can provide a strong indicator of a leap in performance in efficiency. This is evidenced by the move from Apple’s 4nm A16 Bionic chip to the 3nm A17 Pro.

Apple is touting a 6-core GPU that’s 20% faster as well as a team-up of 2 high-performance CPU cores and 4 high-efficiency CPU cores which is up to 10% faster, adding up to the fastest single thread performance on any mobile platform, according to Apple. The 16-core neural engine is set to be twice as fast. The A17 Pro also offers hardware-accelerated ray tracing that’s 4x faster than software ray tracing on the A16 Bionic.

MediaTek also announced its first 3nm Dimensity chip, which it claims can provide 18% higher performance while using 32% less power. These chips are set to be available on devices like smartphones, tablets, cars and more in the second half of 2024.

The results of these kinds of advancements should lead to increased performance and increased battery life for the end user.

You might like…

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s new?

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s new?

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Is it worth the upgrade?

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
Will there be an iPhone 15 Mini?

Will there be an iPhone 15 Mini?

Ruben Circelli 3 hours ago
iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Apple’s larger phones compared

iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Apple’s larger phones compared

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which is best?

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which is best?

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 12: What’s changed in three years?

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 12: What’s changed in three years?

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.