How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

It didn’t feel too long ago that the Premier League season ended, but with the World Cup happening in December, football is back even earlier for the 2022/23 season.

Liverpool took City down to the last match of the season, and we’re expecting those two teams to be favourites for the trophy this season. It’s been a summer of change for Chelsea and Man Utd; new ownership in the case of the former and new management for the latter. Both will need to sort out lingering issues on the pitch with neither squad in optimal shape as the season starts.

And then there are the two North London clubs who have invested heavily in their squads and could be viewed as title challengers for the season. We’ll have to wait and see until a ball has been kicked in anger before we get a sense of what Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur can do, but they’re both heading into the season with positive vibes.

And then there are the new teams, although neither are new to the league. Bournemouth and Fulham bounced back soon after their relegations, but it’s taken Nottingham Forest two decades to get back to the top flight. It’ll be interesting to see how they get on this season.

If you're watching your team from the comfort of your own home, you'll want to watching them in best quality possible.

Where can I watch the Premier League in 4K HDR?

There are three avenues of watching the Premier League 2022/23 season in 4K.

Option number one is Sky. The British broadcasts Premier League in 4K HDR, with 128 matches under its belt. You can catch the football in 4K HDR with either a Sky Q set-top box or the Sky Glass TV.

To watch Sky’s HDR coverage, you’ll also need a Sky Sports or Sky Sports Football subscription with HDR subscribers needing to press the red button during a game to view the 4K HDR feed.

The second option is BT Sport. BT doesn’t have as many matches as Sky, but has been producing 4K HDR football programming for longer. BT Sport customers need a subscription to BT Sport Ultimate to view in 4K HDR, with a recommended connection speed of 30Mbps.

The third option is Prime Video, and with the World Cup starting in November 2022 and continuing into December, their schedule has changed. Amazon will be streaming 20 matches split over October and December matchdays (October 18 – 19th and December 26th).

A Prime Video subscription is required and if you’re interested in Prime we’d suggest signing up before the price goes up. Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial but that won’t be enough to stretch across all the match days if our maths is correct. Amazon recommends a internet speed of at least 15Mbps for 4K HDR.

What do I need to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR?

The most obvious component is having a 4K HDR compatible TV. 4K HDR TVs are the norm now rather than the outlier, though not all 4K TVs are equal. For the best performance you’ll need to shop further up price range.

Sky subscribers will have their Sky Q box (you can check this page for which Sky Q boxes are compatible) and Sky Glass. BT Sport and Amazon Prime customers need a subscription to the relevant tier and access to a 4K capable device and display to watch it on.

So, for example, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max partnered with a 4K TV will do.

Other devices that support BT Sport include the PS4 Pro, Google Chromecast with Google TV, Apple TV 4K, Roku 4K devices and Xbox Series S and X. There is an app for the PS5 but 4K HDR is not supported.

You can count on Prime Video being supported by all those devices in 4K, as well as Amazon’s own Fire TV Cube.

What Premier League matches can I watch in 4K HDR?

We’ve listed all the fixtures viewable in 4K HDR for the month of August. They are:

Friday 5th August 2022

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 6th August 2022

Fulham v Liverpool – 11.30pm, BT Sport Ultimate

Everton v Chelsea – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 7th August 2022

Man Utd v Brighton – 2pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

West Ham v Manchester City – 4.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 13th August 2022

Brentford v Manchester United – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 14th August 2022

Nottingham Forest v West Ham – 2pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – 4.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 15th August 2022

Liverpool v Crystal Palace – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 20th August 2022

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 21st August 2022

Leeds United v Chelsea – 2pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Newcastle United v Manchester City – 4.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 22nd August 2022

Man Utd v Liverpool – 8pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 27th August 2022

Arsenal v Fulham – 5.30pm, Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 28th August 2022