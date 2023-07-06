Threads is the new social media platform from Facebook-maker Meta, as Zuckerburg looks to emulate the design of Twitter and take advantage of the max exodus following Musk’s controversial tweaks.

Threads launched on 6th July 2023, with the app available to download on both Android and iOS in select countries. But for those of you who prefer to browse social media on a desktop or laptop, you may be wondering if you can access Threads through a web browser.

We’ve done our research to help answer that very question, so keep on reading to find out whether Threads is available on desktop.

Is Threads available on desktop?

No, Threads is not currently available on desktop, and so is therefore inaccessible on both Windows and Mac.

Meta has not confirmed whether it’s working on a web app to make Threads available through a web browser. But every single major social media app – such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – is available through a web browser, so we imagine it’s only a matter of time until Thread expands to desktop.

Sticking exclusively to the app for launch is likely just a way for Meta to manage the workload more efficiently. Meta has likely been rushing to launch Threads as many people have been looking for a Twitter replacement following a string of controversial decisions by new CEO Elon Musk.

Threads still has plenty of other limitations at launch. It lacks a trending feature and you can’t post GIFs. Most importantly, its user base is far smaller than Twitter’s, so there’s a chance that your favourite celebrity hasn’t created a Threads account just yet. Meta will likely address these issues in the coming months, and Zuckerburg claims 5 million people signed up to the platform within the first few hours of launch.

And despite being in its infancy, Threads already boasts a few advantages over Twitter. There’s no limit on how many posts you can view each day, and there are currently no adverts on the service – although that’s likely to change in the future.

If you’re keen to start using Threads, check out our How to sign up and download Instagram Threads guide by clicking on the link.