iOS 17.3 beta: Enhanced Device Protection and Apple Music features explained

Apple has released iOS 17.2, which means that we have also received the first beta version of iOS 17.3. Here’s what’s in the next version of Apple’s mobile OS.

You can learn more about signing up for the ongoing iOS beta initative here. In short, though, you need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program.

With that done, you’ll find that the first iOS 17.3 beta is ready to download.

It’s not as exciting a release as iOS 17.2, with its Spatial Video and brand new Journal app. However, there are a couple of interesting tidbits in there so far.

Stolen Device Protection

Stolen Device Protection is an extra layer of security that kicks in should someone get a hold of both your iPhone and your passcode.

With this mode enabled in iOS 17.3, you’ll need to input biometric authentication (either Face ID or Touch ID) for key functions like accessing passwords, erasing content, turning off Lost Mode, and making online purchases. There is no alternative passcode option here.

On top of requiring that biometric authentication, Apple has applied a one hour delay to the process of changing your Apple ID password when outside of your trusted locations.

Collaborative Apple Music Playlists and reactions

Apple Music subscribers get another new feature in iOS 17.3, which was previewed way back at WWDC in June. You can now collaborate with your fellow Apple Music users to build shared playlists within the app.

These can be your friends and family, or even just other Apple Music users who happen to share your musical taste. The option is stashed away behind the person icon of a playlist, which will produce a sharable link that grants track access. That access can be controlled and revoked at any time by the original playlist creator.

It’s also possible for members of these collaborative playlists to issue emoji reactions to selections.

iOS 17.3 release date

While the iOS 17.3 beta is available to download now for those enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program, it won’t be available to the wider iPhone-owning public until some time early in the New Year.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

